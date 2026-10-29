U2 has added 11 new shows to 2027's Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour.

You can see the band's complete itinerary below.

The newly announced leg will find the band visiting seven European cities, beginning April 26 in Stockholm and concluding July 6 in Milan. A press release announcing the new dates promises that North American shows will be revealed soon.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a preview of rock's biggest remaining rock shows for 2026. For more information on U2 concerts and tickets, head over to their official website.

When Does U2's World Tour Begin?

The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour is set to start on Feb. 23 with two concerts in Mexico City. Just six concerts were initially announced, with additional more stops expected in Europe and North America. U2 recently discussed what to expect on this tour, which will begin with two-night mini-residencies.

"I think there's a level of depth at a U2 show where people who genuinely don't normally agree with each other's politics feel safe," Bono told The New York Times. "I'm very proud of that. If they're in America, we want people to feel really good about their choice to probably pay too much to see us – but we are going to challenge them."

U2 recently celebrated 50 years together with a surprise concert in their hometown of Dublin. (Aaron Rapoport, Getty Images) U2 recently celebrated 50 years together with a surprise concert in their hometown of Dublin. (Aaron Rapoport, Getty Images)

The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour follows the fall arrival of Carnaval De Luz, U2's first new album of original material since 2017's Songs of Experience. But they've hardly been silent.

U2 issued two EPs arrived earlier this year, Days of Ash in February and Easter Lily in April. How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb was a 2024 compilation of leftover tracks from U2's Grammy-winning similarly named LP from 20 years before. U2 also reimagined songs from their past on 2023's Songs of Surrender.

READ MORE: Top 10 U2 Songs

This tour is named after the upcoming U2 album's third advance single, "The Greatest Show on Earth," which arrived after "Street of Dreams" and "Silencio." Carnaval De Luz is due on Nov. 13.

"What we had decided is that the album should be a countervailing mood to the times," the Edge said in the Times interview. "People are really a bit lost, and we were like, What is it that we can help with here? And we thought an album that’s a party, a celebration, a sort of bringing people together, a gathering around our common aspirations, would be the thing to do."

Live Nation u2 tour 2027

U2, Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027

2/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

3/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

4/26 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

4/28 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

5/05 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/08 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/27 - Libson, PT @ Estadio da Luz

6/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/18 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/19 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/30 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

7/05 - Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro