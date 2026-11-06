U2 Adds More Dates to 2027 Tour

U2 continue adding to their 2027 plans, announcing another batch of dates for their Greatest Show on Earth world tour.

The newly revealed shows include a stop in Paris on May 9, Lisbon on May 28, London on June 25 and Berlin on July 1. These new concerts after U2 already unveiled more than 25 shows across Europe, Central and South America. An updated list of all of the band’s announced 2027 shows can be found below.

U2 has ramped up their activity in recent months, beginning with the announcement of their 15th studio album, Carnival De Luz. The LP, described by the Edge as a "messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs," is due out Nov. 13.

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The album’s lead single, “Silencio,” was released in September. The Irish rockers also revealed that their upcoming LP features the final recording by Dolly Parton, who contributed to the track “Torn.”

When Does U2's 2027 Tour Start?

U2’s Greatest Show on Earth world tour is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 23 in Mexico City. It will mark their first world tour since embarking on the 30th anniversary tour for their landmark album The Joshua Tree. That trek launched in 2017 and concluded in 2019.

U2, Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027

New dates in bold:

2/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

3/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

3/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

4/26 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

4/28 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

5/05 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/08 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/09 - Paris FR @ Stade de France

5/13 - Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys

5/15- Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys

5/22 - Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja

5/27 - Libson, PT @ Estadio da Luz

5/28 - Libson, PT @ Estadio da Luz

6/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/09 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/18 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/19 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/22 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/25 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/30 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

7/01 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

7/05 - Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro