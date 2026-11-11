Lone remaining co-founder David Freiberg turned 88 late last summer – but he's not slowing down. That means Jefferson Starship isn't either.

They've added nearly a dozen more concerts to 2027's tour calendar, which now includes a pair of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based music cruises and an appearance at Styx's newly rescheduled Rockin' in Paradise music festival. Other planned stops stretch from California and Nevada to Connecticut and North Carolina.

Check out the complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with our expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or tickets, head over to Jefferson Starship's official website.

A Jefferson Starship Legend's Storied Career

Freiberg's career in rock predates Jefferson Starship by a decade. He joined the disintegrating Jefferson Airplane before Jefferson Starship emerged from the ashes. Prior to that, Freiberg was in Quicksilver Messenger Service, serving as co-founding songwriter, co-lead vocalist and bass player.

READ MORE: The Incredible Transformation of Jefferson Airplane Into Starship

He's touring these days with longtime drummer Donny Baldwin, who originally joined Jefferson Starship in the early-'80s, along with vocalist Cathy Richardson, guitarist Jude Gold, and multi-instrumentalist Chris Smith. Richardson was originally hand-picked by Frieberg's late bandleader Paul Kantner.

She's since earned the approval of Grace Slick, the group's original co-vocalist. "It's really a responsibility I take very seriously, and I am hugely honored,” Richardson recently told the Calhoun Journal. "It just helps me feel more confident about what I'm doing to know that I've got her 1 million percent behind my back."

The current Jefferson Starship lineup has been with stalwart co-founder David Freiberg, left, since 2012. (Cassidy Sparrow, Getty Images) Jefferson Starship David Freiberg

When Does Jefferson Starship's 2027 Tour Begin?

They still have a few shows left to close out what's been an incredibly busy year. Jefferson Starship made U.S. appearances with the Marshall Tucker Band before opening for Foreigner in the U.K. Next came special guest turns on Deep Purple's tour with Kansas. There were also dozens of headlining dates.

Despite that jam-packed touring schedule, Jefferson Starship released a comeback single last summer. As with their most recent LP, "Jetpack" found Frieberg working with a signature figure from the group's past: Legacy bassist Pete Sears co-wrote the song. Grace Slick earlier collaborated on "It's About Time" from 2020's Mother of the Sun.

READ MORE: Top 10 Paul Kantner Songs

Sessions for "Jetpack" were held at 2200 Studios in Sausalito, formerly the Record Plant, where Jefferson Starship completed 1979's Freedom at Point Zero and 1981's Modern Times. Both were gold-sellers. "I thought it was great and recalled old times – having Pete there, playing his amazing driving bass with Donny," Freiberg later told UCR's Matt Wardlaw.

Remaining Jefferson Starship 2026 Dates

11/14 – New Town, ND @ 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

11/19 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre

11/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jefferson Starship's 2027 Tour

(new dates in bold)

1/15 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

1/29 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino Resort

1/30 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

2/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

2/12 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia

2/13 – Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars Southern Indiana

2/19 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

2/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

3/13 – Vero Beach, FL @ Emerson Center

3/16–20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ '70s Rock and Romance Cruise

3/20–27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Flower Power Cruise

3/26 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

3/27 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort

4/2 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/16 – New Port Richey, FL @ Chasco Fiesta

10/7-9 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends