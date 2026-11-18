Eric Singer and Ace Frehley only performed about a dozen Kiss shows together, but the drummer has some great stories to share about the late guitarist.

Singer shared a few of those tales during a full-band Q&A session at this weekend's Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas event, including the time Frehley tried to put a curse on Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons while the band was performing in Australia.

"Ace was mad about something, so he comes in late and he puts his bag down. There was a school chalkboard (backstage), and he makes a pentagram, and he puts everybody's initials on a point. Gene, Paul, Eric and (band manager) Doc (McGhee). And then he puts all these symbols up and I'm like 'what's he doing?'

Frehley soon told Singer exactly what he was up to: summoning mystical forces. "Then he comes over and whispers in my ear and he goes, 'I was hanging out with a white witch last night. Something's bad's going to happen at the show. I put a hex on Gene and Paul.'"

Frehley may have misunderstood what kind of witch he was talking to, since white witches aren't typically known for casting hexes. As Cratejoy explains: "White witches practice magic with one clear intention: to do good. They focus on healing, protection, positive energy, and working in harmony with nature. Think Glinda the Good Witch, not the Wicked Witch of the West."

Perhaps that's why the mystical forces weren't listening. "So we play - nothing happens," Singer continues. "Next day he comes in he puts a couple more little symbols on there - nothing happens."

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Singer and Frehley were bandmates in Kiss for a little more than a year, starting in January 2001 when Singer first replaced Peter Criss on drums. They played 15 shows together during the group's Farewell tour of Japan and Australia.

Eric Singer Says Gene Simmons and Paul Stanly Lead By Example

Toward the end of the Q&A Singer praised Simmons and Stanley for their longstanding work ethic. "I always use them as role models. These f---ing guys will still do an interview, it could be Joe F--- in Idaho, and they'll still talk to him, they'll do whatever, do the photos before the show. Whatever they do they'll always put in the work. That's leading by example."

Watch Eric Singer's Ace Frehley Story