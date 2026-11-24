Kansas have made a significant update to their initial 2027 touring plans. They now have close to 40 dates on tap for the new year.

Happily, the newest upcoming concerts include their first European tour in 13 years, a significant milestone since vocalist Ronnie Platt (who joined the band in 2014) and other members haven't played overseas with the group yet.

The classic rockers are long overdue for the upcoming European return. They'd previously planned visits in 2020 and 2022 that had to be shelved due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to finally get to perform for our European fans,” Platt shared in a press release. “I hope Kansas fans in Europe are ready for high-energy and fun performances. I can’t wait for June!”

Presale tickets for Kansas fans are available using code KANSASBAND. Fans purchasing for the Paris concert should use the code EUROPE2027. The regular onsale to the general public will be Friday (Nov. 27)

Ticket links and VIP packages for interested fans are available at the band's official website. You can see all of the tour dates below.

Aaron Rorick Photography / courtesy of Kansas Scott Bernard

Where Will Kansas Be Playing in 2027?

The European tour will launch in early June in London and will visit France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Switzerland.

According to the press details, fans can expect classics like “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind," “Point of Know Return,” “Miracles Out of Nowhere,” “The Wall,” and many more. They say that additional dates will be added as well.

The U.S. leg kicks off prior to that in January, featuring concerts in Las Vegas, Tacoma, Pensacola, Tulsa, Orlando and Rockford, among others. They'll be part of the annual Cruise to the Edge and will return to Milwaukee's Summerfest also.

Kansas Welcomed a Special Guest Recently

Fans in Waterloo, N.Y. got a surprise when Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna came out as a guest during the group's encore on Nov. 21.

"One of the great things about being in this band is all the people you meet in your industry and all the friends you make," Ronnie Platt told fans. "Let me tell you, we've got an amazing treat for you tonight," he added, as he brought the vocalist out, who received a rabid reception in response from the crowd.

READ MORE: Watch Joey Belladonna Join Kansas to Sing One of Their Legendary Hits

Kansas, 2026-2027 Tour Dates

04 December 2026 - Austin, TX: ACL Live at The Moody Theater

15 January 2027 - Santa Ynez, CA: Chumash Casino Resort

16 January 2027 - Las Vegas, NV: Penn & Teller Theatre at Rio Hotel & Casino

17 January 2027 - Chandler, AZ: Wild Horse Pass at Gila River Casino

22 January 2027 - Tacoma, WA: Emerald Queen Casino

23 January 2027 - Airway Heights, WA: Spokane Live

31 January 2027 - Pensacola, FL: Saenger Theater

04 February 2027 - Tulsa, OK: Hard Rock Live Tulsa

05 February 2027 - Norman, OK: Riverwind Casino

06 February 2027 - Newkirk, OK: 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

12 February 2027 - Orlando, FL: Hard Rock Live

13 February 2027 - Immokalee, FL: Seminole Casino

19 February 2027 - Rockford, IL: Hard Rock Live Rockford

20 February 2027 - Gary, IN: Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana

26 February 2027 - Mahnomen, MN: Shooting Star Casino

28 February 2027 - Duluth, MN: DECC Symphony Hall

20 March 2027 – Portsmouth, VA: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

02-08 April 2027 - Cruise to the Edge

03 June 2027 - London, United Kingdom: Indigo at The O2

05 June 2027 - Paris, France: Le Grand Rex

06 June 2027 - Bochum, Germany: RuhrCongress Bochum

07 June 2027 - Rotterdam, Netherlands: de Doelen

09 June 2027 - Oslo, Norway: Oslo konserthus

09-12 June 2027 - Sölvesborg, Sweden: Sweden Rock

12 June 2027 - Tampere, Finland: Tampere-Talo

13 June 2027 - Helsinki, Finland: Kulttuuritalo

15 June 2027 - Warsaw, Poland: Letnia Scena Progresji

16 June 2027 - Wien, Austria: Wiener Stadthalle Halle F

19 June 2027 - Stuttgart, Germany: Liederhalle Beethovensaal

20 June 2027 - Dessel, Belgium: Graspop

21 June 2027 - Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg

23 June 2027 - Prague, Czech Republic: o2 Universum

25 June 2027 - Copenhagen, Denmark: Copenhell

26 June 2027 - Hamburg, Germany: CCH Congress Centrim Hamburg Saal 1

27 June 2027 - Berlin, Germany: Tempodrom

29 June 2027 - Zurich, Switzerland: The Hall

30 June 2027 – Frankfurt am Main, Germany: myticket Jarhunderthalle Frankfurt

01 July 2027 - München, Germany: Circus Krone Bau

09 July 2027 – Milwaukee, WI: Summerfest