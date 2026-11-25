As the guitarist of Jefferson Airplane, Jorma Kaukonen helped soundtrack the psychedelic era.

While many of the band’s listeners opted to turn on, tune in and drop out, Kaukonen largely stayed away from LSD.

“Back in the day when I was partying, psychedelics was not my favorite voyage,” the guitarist admitted during a recent conversation with NPR. “And I think one reason is probably just because it lasted so long. And it's like, OK, I'm done with this, but it's not done with me.”

Kaukonen admitted he experimented with the drug, and doesn’t regret the decision. “I think that it was important in a cognitive point of view, because I think it gave me a different way to look at things,” he explained. “I probably wouldn't be the same person had I not had that experience when I was young.”

Still, he eschewed LSD for one major reason - he didn’t want it to affect his playing.

“There were some people I know that could play on psychedelics,” he noted. “I think Mr. [Jerry] Garcia was certainly one of them. But I was not one of them because I like to watch my hands. And having my hand turn into a large rat or a spider was not really inspiring.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Jefferson Airplane Songs

Kaukonen’s initial run in Jefferson Airplane lasted until 1972, at which point he turned his full-time attention to Hot Tuna, a group he co-founded with another former Jefferson Airplane rocker, bassist Jack Casady. Both men continue to tour with the band to this day.

“We've spent so much time together since we were kids that a lot of times, we're able to communicate ideas without having to use words,” Kaukonen of his long partnership with Casady. “Jack is just a great - first of all, he's a fantastic musician. But he's a great listener. If I come up with something new and I throw it at him, or we're going a new direction with something old, if I'm going down a somewhat unexplored musical path, so to speak, he's ready to take that left turn with me at a moment's notice.”