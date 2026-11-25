The documentary Ann Wilson: In My Voice chronicles singer Ann Wilson's life, from stardom in Heart, to her recent battle with cancer. What’s noticeably absent from the film, however, is Ann’s sister and bandmate, Nancy Wilson.

Ann and Nancy’s relationship has survived tumultuous times over the years. Most recently, they had a falling out in 2016, stemming from a family altercation. The drama kept Heart on hiatus for three years until the Wilsons reconnected and went back on tour in 2019. Since then, the sisters have been on good terms, which makes Nancy’s absence from the documentary all the more surprising.

“She has her own stories to tell. So be it,” Ann remarked to USA Today when asked about the film. The singer went on to explain that the decision was entirely Nancy’s.

READ MORE: Heart Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

“She just wanted it to be my thing,” Ann noted. “It was a very genuine, wonderful thing that she did. It was, I guess, a statement of independence because we’ve always been lumped together and joined at the hip. That’s not a bad thing at all, but we’re also individual people. So every once in a while we get to venture out.”

Where to Stream Ann Wilson's Documentary

Ann Wilson: In My Voice is now available for streaming on Prime Video, iTunes and Apple TV.

Meanwhile, Heart currently only has one show on their upcoming tour schedule, a Feb. 28 performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Ann and Nancy most recently shared the stage at Aerosmith’s star-studded California Dream On concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.