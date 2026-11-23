The Doobie Brothers have expanded their 2027 concert dates, adding new shows for next summer.

The 10 new performances are part of a Canadian tour that runs through August.

The group recently announced its first 2027 shows: a multi-month residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater, marking their debut at the venue.

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

They will play nine dates at the Las Vegas theater from February through September; the newly added concerts begin between the previously announced performances.

The Doobie Brothers wrapped up their 2026 dates on Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida. They toured most of the summer with Santana for a tour that began in June.

Watch the Official Visualizer for the Doobie Brothers' 'Call Me'

The band's 50th-anniversary tour launched in 2021 and included more than 50 shows. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee released their most recent album, Walk This Road, in 2025. It's their first LP since 1980 to feature McDonald on an album of new songs.

Where Are the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2027?

The Doobie Brothers' 2027 schedule now includes more than 20 concerts. The first is Jan. 11 in Clearwater, Florida, followed by the first of nine performances at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater on Feb. 26.

Clay Patrick McBride doobie brothers 2026

The 10-date Canadian tour begins Aug. 5 in Halifax, with shows in Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton before ending Aug. 24 in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The Doobies then return to the Fontainebleau for five additional performances in late August and early September. They also have a show scheduled on Oct. 30 in Burnett Heads, Queensland, Australia.

Presales begin Tuesday, with general on-sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information about all Doobie Brothers concerts is available on the band's website.

The Doobie Brothers, 2027 Tour

Jan. 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Feb. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Mar. 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Mar. 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Aug. 5 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Aug. 6 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Aug. 9 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Aug. 10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 12 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

Aug. 16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Aug. 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Aug. 21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug. 23 - Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Aug. 24 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum

Aug. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Aug. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Sep. 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Sep. 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Sep. 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas – BleauLive Theater

Oct. 30 - Burnett Heads, Queensland, Australia - Burnett Heads