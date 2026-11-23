Dave Grohl has hinted at an extended break for Foo Fighters once their latest touring cycle is complete.

The group has a well-earned reputation as one of rock’s hardest working bands, regularly playing gigs all over the globe. The band has performed close to 60 shows in 2026, and already has 28 concerts lined up for 2027, with more likely to follow.

“Right now the band is on fire,” Grohl declared during a recent interview with Quotable (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “It's, like, we go out and we play these three-hour shows, and we try to do 26, 28, 30 songs a night, and cover our whole catalog, and the whole place is singing along, and it's f---ing great, and the energy's up. And so it's a really good time for us to go out and celebrate 31 years of being a band."

Despite Foo Fighters’ tireless work ethic, Grohl can see a break on the horizon.

"This will be our last tour for this cycle. And after that, we can go away for a while,” the frontman confirmed. “I don't know how long it'll be, but we can go away, and we're always creating and doing other things, but right now it feels like the right thing to do, for sure."

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After playing the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, Foo Fighters will get about a month off over the holidays before ramping things up again in January. The band will perform in New Zealand, Australia, India and throughout South America in the early part of 2027 before a summer tour across Europe. A special Super Bowl pre-party gig in Los Angeles on Feb 13 and a set at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival on April 25 are currently the only U.S. dates on the band’s 2027 schedule.