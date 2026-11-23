2026 has been a pretty great year to be a Ween fan.

That's weird to say, since the ambitious, genre-hopping duo of Dean Ween (Mickey Melchindo) and Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman) have been on an indefinite touring hiatus since August of 2024, and have not released a new studio album since 2007's La Cucaracha.

But before this year is over, five archival Ween projects will have been released. First up was Bring Out the Foos, A CD-only collection chronicling the band's sometimes futile and often humorous attempts to connect with Foo Fighters fans while opening for Dave Grohl's bandback in 1996.

That was followed shortly by Europe '90, a Record Store Day-only double live album revisiting the days where Freeman and Melchindo were accompanied only by a DAT machine during their concerts. Dean Ween has referred to this as "the best Ween show of all time."

Next came an expanded reissue of 12 Golden Country Greats, a 1996 studio album which found Ween teaming up with old-school Nashville studio veterans. After that came the first entry in the Boognish Provides live series, a 14-CD box set capturing seven full shows from the band's first tour with a live rhythm section.

Exclusive Interview: The Making of Ween's '12 Golden Country Greats'

On Record Store Black Friday Ween will release the long-awaited Shinola, Vol. 2, which as the name suggests is the group's second collection of outtakes, b-sides and rarities. (The first was released in 2005.)

To find out why we've been blessed with this bounty - and find out what might be next - we spoke to Jason Jones, Vice President, A&R at Rhino Records, who has been overseeing the band's recent reissues and archival releases.

"I work at a major company, but I'm a D.I.Y mole, in a corporate environment where I want great art to be highlighted," he explains. "To me, Ween is not just some of the greatest art of the past 50 years, but in Dean and Gene you have two of the finest living American songwriters.

"They have contributed greatly to the patchwork quilt that is songwriting," Jones continues. "I think that's apparent in not just the strength of their existing catalog, but also in the strength of the unreleased repertoire that's now coming out of these expanded editions and the archival collection."

Jones explains that the process of building communication and trust from all sides started with him working behind the scenes for two years in order to get the expanded 2024 reissue of the band's 1994 album Chocolate and Cheese released.

"This is a catalog that's been underdeveloped for, for many, many years. So that was me kind of sticking my neck out and saying, hey, here's a great band. Here's a very rich catalog. We are a catalog group. We should develop it and we have, you know, we have a relationship with management. Let's let's see what's possible, and let's see what everyone's comfortable with.

"The catalog is one where, you know, there's been stuff that's been shared online (in bootleg form) for over twenty years, in certain instances. So it was a matter of working with the band on, what bits and pieces that had been shared previously that they were comfortable coming out. And also of them mining their own archives, for things that no one had ever heard before, things that had never even been leaked before, and sometimes in instances where it was formerly thought to be lost media."

It took about 10 minutes after the release of Shinola, Vol. 1 for fans to start clamoring for and dream sequencing a follow up, something they've kept doing online for the last two decades. Jones is eager for them to be able to hold the real thing in their hands shortly.

"It's overdue and something that Dean has had in development for a very, very long time," he declares. "Over a decade or so. He put together a suggestion on what would go on Shinola, Vol. 2. There was no sequencing or anything. I got the list and I looked at it and said, 'let me space this out from an album side perspective, see where we land.' Because I could already tell by the sheer number of songs that it would be more than one LP."

The answer, happily, was to add more songs. "So the question was, would it be a three-sided double album - which I hate - or could there be a little bit of a revision, where there could be some other songs drafted in? I'm a big fan of filling up all four sides when you can. It didn't take too much, I was able to plug in some of the other holes, with songs like 'She Caught My Fancy' and 'Young Chow Lin' and 'You Can Go Shit in Your Hat (Matt)' and 'Hello Johnny.'"

Future Ween Releases: More 'Boognish Provides' and Maybe an Expanded 'Mollusk?'

While noting that he thinks the likelihood of a Shinola, Vol. 3 is low - "it all has to start with the band" - Jones promises there's more to come in 2027 and beyond. "Boognish Provides is envisioned as a series. It's not a one-off," he explains. "Will we stick to a set cadence of you know, three or four releases a year? That's hard to say."

And yes, he knows one of the band's most beloved albums turns 30 next year. "I think I'll answer that by saying I am well aware of the fact that The Mollusk has a big anniversary next year, and there have certainly been a lot of discussions and a lot of excavation around that. That's all I can say right now."