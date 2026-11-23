Alice Cooper still has a run of shows this month to close out the year, but he's already making summer plans: He has almost 10 stops slated for 2027. They follow stops that were scheduled for this weekend in Wheatland, California, and Reno, Nevada, and then another string of shows in Las Vegas.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a sneak preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. (Cooper is playing one of them, Sweden Rock Festival.) For more information or tickets, head over to his official website.

Cooper has heralded the return of longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who stepped away on maternity leave after playing March shows. "Bringing Nita back after she took a break to start a family is the perfect way to wrap up 2026," Cooper said in an official statement. Strauss was briefly replaced by Anna Cara, who earlier worked with Cooper's Hollywood Vampires and solo bandmate Tommy Henriksen.

When Does Alice Cooper's 2027 Tour Begin?

The upcoming stops in Las Vegas, dubbed Welcome to Our Nightmare, find Cooper sharing the bill with illusionist Criss Angel. They had an initial run together earlier this year, then Cooper went on a summer tour of Europe with the Hollywood Vampires.

After performing with that supergroup, which also features Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, Cooper's headlining dates began in September. He made a string of festival appearances followed by stand-alone shows.

. Alice Cooper is considering another reunion record with his celebrated '70s-era band. (New York Post Archive, Getty Images) . Alice Cooper is considering another reunion record with his celebrated '70s-era band. (New York Post Archive, Getty Images)

Cooper unveiled an entirely new show dubbed Alice's Attic during 2025's co-headlining tour with Judas Priest. Last year also saw the release of The Revenge of Alice Cooper, the first full-length band album from Cooper, multi-instrumentalist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith since 1973's Muscle of Love.

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Late guitarist Glen Buxton was also included through archival recordings. Cooper has said another reunion album could follow The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which reached the Top 20 on Billboard's alternative album charts. He's at work on his first solo LP since 2023's Road, as well.

Alice Cooper's 2026-2027 Tour Dates

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

11/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

11/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

12/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

12/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

12/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood (With Criss Angel)

6/9-12 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

6/12 – Aalborg, Denmark @ Skovdalen

6/16 – Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

6/17-18 – Munchen, Germany @ Tollwood Festival

6/19 – Rastatt, Germany @ Schlosshof

6/22 – Saint-Naurice-de-Remens, France @ Printemps de Perouges Festival

6/24 – Tettnang, Germany @ Schlossgarten Tettnang Open Airs

6/25-26 – Halle, Germany @ Peissnitzinsel

6/27 – Hanover, Germany @ Gilde Parkbuhne

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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