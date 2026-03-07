Alice Cooper and Criss Angel kicked off their Welcome to Our Nightmare joint residency on Friday at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, where the shock-rock legend dusted off some deep cuts and made several live debuts.

Video of the dual music and magic performance is not readily available as phone use was prohibited, but you can see the full 19-song set list below.

What Deep Cuts Did Alice Cooper Debut in Las Vegas?

Cooper opened his set with the Trash single "Bed of Nails" and quickly dispensed with several well-worn hits, including "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen" and "Welcome to My Nightmare."

But he also spiced up his set with three live debuts: "Cold Machines" off 2000's industrial-tinged Brutal Planet, "I Am Made of You" off 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare and "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" off 1976's Alice Cooper Goes to Hell.

Additionally, Cooper played "You and Me," the Top 10 hit ballad off 1977's Lace and Whiskey, for the first time since 1978.

When Will Alice Cooper and Criss Angel Perform Again?

A press release for the Welcome to Our Nightmare shows promises "the shock rock magic experience of a lifetime ... with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your mind!" The duo will perform again on March 7 and 8, then play an additional three shows on April 2, 3 and 4.

Cooper will then launch a monthlong U.S. tour on April 14 in San Antonio.

Alice Cooper - March 6, 2026, Las Vegas Set List (via setlist.fm)

1. "Bed of Nails"

2. "Dangerous Tonight"

3. "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

4. "I'm Eighteen"

5. "Ballad of Dwight Fry"

6. "Cold Machines" (live debut)

7. "I Am Made of You" (live debut)

8. "Welcome to My Nightmare"

9. "Brutal Planet"

10. "You and Me" (first time live since 1978)

11. "Feed My Frankenstein"

12. "Be My Lover"

13. "Poison"

14. "Hey Stoopid"

15. "Only Women Bleed"

16. "I Love the Dead"

17. "School's Out"

18. "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" (live debut)

19. "Billion Dollar Babies"

