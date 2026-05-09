Fifty-plus years later (I know, ugh), the '70s are once again having a moment. But honestly, have they ever really left?

Look closely, and you'll see remnants of the groovy decade everywhere — from ethereal earth tones showing up again in paint colors and interior design, to half the shows on streaming either set in the '70s or doing their best to look like it. But you can't really get a feel for the decade unless you were there — or, in this case, get a look at the actual grainy, gritty but at times surprisingly colorful photos.

The '70s Had No Chill

Apr. 1973: Garment District, Manhattan The '70s weren't without their elegance. (Documerica via Unsplash) loading...

Gritty as it was, the '70s were loud in every direction. Bellbottoms got wider while men's trousers got tighter — a lot tighter. Cars were heavy, loud, and built for muscle. Disco may have had its famous "death" at Comiskey Park's Disco Demolition Night in 1979, but its DNA lives on everywhere in today's music — just ask Dua Lipa or Bruno Mars.

MORE '70s: 33 Classic 1970s Cars That Defined the Decade

On screen, Jaws made you afraid to go swimming. Star Wars took audiences into a new galaxy and changed Hollywood forever. And TV got really real — All in the Family tackled race, gender, and politics in ways you'd be hard-pressed to find on HBO today, remarkable considering it aired on CBS on Saturday nights on broadcast network television.

The '70s remind us that there used to be such a thing as a distinct era — you know a '70s photo the second you see one. Here are 77 of them, covering life, entertainment, and everything in between.