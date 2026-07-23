Bob Seger is set to release a remastered and expanded 20th anniversary reissue of Face the Promise, after adding four new songs. This marks the million-selling 2006 comeback album's first-ever vinyl pressing and first-ever appearance on streaming services.

Check out the newly issued bonus track "Little Jane" below, along with updated cover art and the complete track listing. Face the Promise: Expanded Edition is due on Sept. 18. Pre-ordering is already underway.

Duets on the album include Patty Loveless and Seger's fellow Detroit-area native Kid Rock. All editions, including compact disc and digital downloads, feature the same sequence of tracks. The vinyl reissue also boasts a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized book.

'Face the Promise' Marks Bob Seger's Long-Awaited Return

Seger rose to initial fame with the one-two punch of 1976's Live Bullet and Night Moves, which combined to sell over 11 million units. His 1994 Greatest Hits LP is tops among Seger's eight multi-platinum hits, with more than 10 million sales in the U.S. alone.

Face the Promise illustrated Seger's remarkable staying power, with a No. 4 debut on Billboard's album chart. He'd been away for more than a decade after releasing 1995's gold-selling It's a Mystery.

READ MORE: Top 10 Bob Seger Songs

"I'd been doing it for 30 straight years, writing songs, making a record and touring and starting the process right over," he told CBS Sunday Morning. "Then I had the kids and [thought], you know, it might be a good time to slow down and watch them grow up — you're never gonna get another chance to see it."

Watch Bob Seger’s ‘Wait For Me’ Video

Hall of Fame Honors Nudged Bob Seger Along

Seger finally completed Face the Promise after his 2004 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "That was a big spike, I've got to admit," he told The New York Times. "I thought, 'If they're gonna put me in the Hall of Fame, I better at least make a decent record.' I wanted to make sure to leave some blood on the page."

It worked: "Wait for Me," the appropriately titled lead single from Face the Promise, shot into the U.S. adult-contemporary Top 20. The LP was certified platinum just three months after release.

Seger has since become the longest-tenured solo artist in Capitol Records' storied history. He retired from the road in 2019 after issuing his most recent album, 2017's I Knew You When. Remastering for this reissue was handled by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien.

Capitol / UMe Capitol / UMe

Bob Seger, 'Face the Promise: Expanded Edition' Track Listing

LP1 SIDE ONE

"Wreck This Heart"

"Wait for Me"

"Face the Promise"

"No Matter Who You Are"

LP1 SIDE TWO

"Are You"

"Simplicity"

"No More"

"Real Mean Bottle" (with Kid Rock)

"Won't Stop"

LP2 SIDE THREE

"Between"

"The Answer's in the Question" (with Patty Loveless)

"The Long Goodbye"

LP2 SIDE FOUR

(expanded edition bonus tracks)

"Time"

"Little Jane"

"Red Eye to Memphis"

"Let Me Try"

Listen to Bob Seger’s ‘Little Jane’