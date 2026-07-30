Guns N' Roses released other albums, but they weren't more important than the triple-disc creative eruption of 1987's Appetite for Destruction and 1991's Use Your Illusion. These records established their legacy and, more than that, defined it.

This band would go on to issue 1988's five-times-platinum G N' R Lies, 1993's million-selling The Spaghetti Incident?, 1999's gold-certified Live Era '87–'93, 2004's five-times-platinum Greatest Hits, 2008's million-selling Chinese Democracy and a series of stand-alone singles. But Guns N' Roses earned their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the basis of their first two proper studio releases.

So, the following ranked list of Gun N' Roses solo albums focuses on individual projects from the members of the group who contributed to that era and were then officially inducted: Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler, Matt Sorum and Dizzy Reed. (Axl Rose never issued a solo album, but then again, some would argue he didn't have to after 2008's Chinese Democracy.)

Who Was Part of Guns N' Roses' Classic Era?

Many of the players who followed made important, often-overlooked contributions. Who could forget Buckethead, Tommy Stinson and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, among others?

A number of tours, not to mention Chinese Democracy, could not have been made without the members who followed. Neither of the drummers who earned Hall of Fame recognition matched the lengthy tenure of Frank Ferrer, who was with Guns N' Roses for almost 20 years.

Steven Adler played drums on 'Appetite for Destruction' before belatedly launching his solo career in 2012. (Larry Busacca, Getty Images) Steven Adler played drums on 'Appetite for Destruction' before belatedly launching his solo career in 2012. (Larry Busacca, Getty Images)

Still, Guns N' Roses eventually turned into something of a revolving door – to the point that it's difficult to pinpoint some individual lineups along the way. Latter-era members couldn't hope to match the career-defining moments that dotted Appetite for Destruction and the Use Your Illusion albums.

That's the focus of the following ranked list of Guns N' Roses solo albums, which we've ranked worst to best. There have been some 30 in all:

READ MORE: The Best (And Worst) Song From Every Guns N' Roses Album

Ranking Every Guns N' Roses Solo Album A ranked look back at every solo release from the classic-era lineups, including Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, Dizzy Reed, Steven Adler and Matt Sorum. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Alan Niven on the 'UCR Podcast'