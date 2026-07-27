Faith No More Announces First Concerts in Over a Decade

Faith No More has announced tour dates with System of a Down, marking their first performances in over a decade.

The bands will join forces in early 2027 for a brief run of shows in Australia and New Zealand. The trek begins at Sydney's Accor Stadium on January 22, with stops following in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Wellington, NZ.

“It’s been a minute,” proclaimed Faith No More’s official tour announcement on social media. “Let’s do this Australia and NZ. Joining our friends @systemofadown as we take over stadiums Jan/Feb 2027.”

When Was Faith No More’s Last Show?

Faith No More’s last show took place in 2016 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. The performance celebrated the re-release of the band’s influential 1985 debut album, We Care a Lot. It also marked the final performance of former frontman Chuck Mosley, who died in 2017.

READ MORE: Top 10 Faith No More Songs

Faith No More had planned to return to the stage in 2021, but the group canceled their scheduled tour alongside Mr. Bungle. “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now,” Faith No More singer Mike Patton explained at the time. “I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point.”

Prior to the new tour’s announcement, Faith No More had been teasing a return in 2027 on social media. The band’s most recent show in Australia took place in 2015, when they performed at the Soundwave festival. Likewise, System of a Down hasn’t toured Down Under in over a decade. The heavy metal giants last performed in Australia in 2012.

Faith No More with System of a Down 2027 Tour Dates

Jan. 22 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Jan. 27 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Feb. 1 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Feb. 7 - Hnry Stadium, Wellington, NZ