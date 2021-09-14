Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Cancel 2021 Tour Dates

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have canceled their performances scheduled for September and October.

"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates," frontman Mike Patton said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.

"The bands support me in this decision, and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way," Patton concluded. You can see the full statement below.

Faith No More issued a statement of their own regarding the cancellations. "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement," they said. "It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100 percent support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.

"Thank you for continuing to believe in us."

Faith No More had been scheduled to play a handful of festivals over the next two months, including Knotfest Iowa, Aftershock in Sacramento and Riot Fest in Chicago. (Mr. Bungle had also been booked for the last one.) Faith No More had also plotted several massive shows in Las Vegas and California featuring fellow alt-metal veterans System of a Down, Korn and Helmet, along with instrumental post-metal group Russian Circles.

You can see all of the affected tour dates below.

Faith No More

Sept. 16 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept. 22 - Newport, KY @ Ovation Pavilion

Sept. 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Sept. 25 - Indianola, IA @ Knotfest

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 16 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Mr. Bungle

Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

Sept. 19 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest