Mike Patton Explains Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter

Mike Patton has admitted to urinating on Axl Rose’s teleprompter, while also revealing the motive behind his act.

The incident took place in 1992 when Patton’s band Faith No More was opening for Guns N' Roses during their co-headlining tour alongside Metallica.

“It was such a drag touring with [GNR], I hate to say it. They treated us like shit,” Patton explained, recalling the story during a conversation with Scott Ian of Anthrax and Andreas Kisser of Sepultura. “They paid us really well, but we were really, just every day, looking for something fucked up to do. So one day, I just took it out, and I pissed all over his teleprompter.”

Amazingly, this wasn’t the only time Patton used bodily waste in his battle with GNR. The Faith No More frontman detailed another plan that almost horribly backfired.

“What I did is I took a chocolate cake. It was at a big table of catering. I took this cake and I put some of my shit inside of it, [then] put it back there,” Patton explained. “And then we watched, because I was hoping like, ‘Oh, maybe Axl Rose will eat it.' Instead, our crew guy fuckin’ picks it up.”

As the unaware crew member sat next to Patton, the singer realized he had a choice to make: speak up or prank one of his own. “He’s about it eat it and I’m like, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it!’ Like, at the last second.”

Patton seemingly has a penchant for using excrement in his pranks. The Faith No More frontman also confessed to defecating in the orange juice of hard rock band L7. As to why he got up to such disgusting antics, the rocker chalked it up to youthful stupidity.

“I thought it was funny. When you’re young, things land differently,” Patton explained. “[L7] were a little older than me, so they were like, ‘Man, fuck you. That’s fucked up.’”

