Gene Simmons Plays First Post-Kiss Solo Show: Videos, Set List

The Gene Simmons Band opened the latest Rock & Brews venue in Ridgefield, WA., last night (April 23) with an 18-song set.

It marked the Kiss star’s first appearance on stage since the band played their farewell show in December, and it was also his solo band’s first outing since September 2018. His latest lineup features guitarists Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil) and Jason Walker plus drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner).

Along with a stack of Kiss classics, the band delivered covers of Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades” and Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown” – and Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer made a guest appearance too.

Simmons and Paul Stanley launched the Rock & Brews brand in 2013. Opening the new venue – part of the Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani Casino Resort – Simmons started his speech with the joke: “I just want to say a few things about how cool I am…”

He hailed the property owners for the environment they’d created and the benefits offered to the local area, then added: “These are the best neighbors you can have. You should make this your second home – when you’re doing nothing but watching I Love Lucy reruns, come here!”

Simmons’ band play the Summer Breeze festival in Brazil on April 26, followed by European festival dates in July and August.

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform ‘Cold Gin’

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform ‘Parasite’ featuring Tommy Thayer

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform ‘Lick It Up’ featuring Tommy Thayer

Watch the Gene Simmons Band Perform ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

Gene Simmons Band – Rock & Brews, Ridgefield, WA, 4/23/24 Set List

1. “Deuce”

2. “War Machine”

3. “Detroit Rock City”

4. “Weapons of Mass Destruction”

5. “Ace of Spades” (Motorhead cover)

6. “Communication Breakdown” (Led Zeppelin cover)

7. “I Love It Loud”

8. “Shout It Out Loud”

9. “Love Gun”

10. “Calling Dr. Love”

11. “Cold Gin”

12. “Parasite” (with Tommy Thayer)

13. “Lick It Up” (with Tommy Thayer)

14. "Are You Ready?"

15. “100,000 Years”

16. “Let Me Go, Rock ’n’ Roll”

17. “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”

18. “Rock and Roll All Nite”

Watch Gene Simmons’ Opening Speech