David Gilmour Might Not Play Roger Waters-Era Pink Floyd Songs

David Gilmour is already discussing a tour in support of his long-awaited new solo album. As for the set list, however, he now has an "unwillingness to revisit the Pink Floyd of the '70s."

That would be the era when his long-departed bandmate Roger Waters held creative sway. Gilmour and Waters exited the decade amid creative differences, then saw their relationship completely break down when Gilmour decided to move forward with Pink Floyd after Waters split.

Gilmour admitted fondness for the band's earlier Syd Barrett-led era, and committed to performing songs from Pink Floyd's post-Waters albums. But timeless favorites from the years in between like "Money," "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb" could be on the chopping block.

Other decades "might be better represented," Gilmour admits to Uncut. "I mean, at least one from the '60s. The one we've done in the past is 1967's 'Astronomy [Domine].' That's always entertaining and fun, and gets people off to a happy start. There's songs from [1987's] A Momentary Lapse of Reason and [1994's] The Division Bell albums. I mean, I think 'High Hopes' is as good as anything we ever did at any time."

Their Feud Went Public Again Last Year

Gilmour's feud with Waters exploded back into the public consciousness last year when Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and longtime lyricist, sharply criticized Waters on Twitter.

She called him "antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense." Gilmour then shared the Tweet, adding that "every word" was "demonstrably true."

Waters responded during a subsequent concert in London: "All I have to say about Polly Sampson is, imagine waking up to that every morning. Come on! You can do better than that." He later said he was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Luck and Strange, Gilmour's fifth solo project, is due on Sept. 6. It's his first album since 2015's Rattle That Lock. Solo tours have been even more rare, as Gilmour has only hit the road twice (2006 and 2015) since Pink Floyd's final tour in 1994.

