Listen to David Gilmour’s New Single, ‘The Piper’s Call’

The first preview of David Gilmour's Luck and Strange has arrived with the advance single "The Piper's Call." Listen below.

Gilmour starts out with a contemplative acoustic guitar, before exploring a softly sung lyric focusing on acceptance and constancy. He's soon joined by a more insistent rhythm as everything builds toward a searching turn on electric guitar.

"The Piper's Call" is available now on streaming services. A video for the song will premiere on Friday at 12:15 p.m. Eastern. The LP release follows on Sept. 6.

Luck and Strange was recorded over five months in Brighton and London. It's Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years and was co-produced by Charlie Andrew, who is best known for work with indie bands.

The longtime Pink Floyd frontman said Andrew challenged him to defy the conventions of his own music. "We invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, 'Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?' and 'Do they all fade out? Can't some of them just end?'"

Featured musicians on Luck and Strange include bassists Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert; drummers Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao; and keyboardists Rob Gentry and Roger Eno. Will Gardner handled string and choral arrangements. Gilmour also included elements from a 2007 jam with Pink Floyd bandmate Richard Wright in the title track.

Like most of Luck and Strange, "The Piper's Call" was co-written with Gilmour's wife and long-time lyrical collaborator Polly Samson. The project became something of a family affair: Romany Gilmour plays harp and sings lead vocals on "Between Two Points." Gabriel Gilmour provides backing vocals and Anton Corbijn's cover image was inspired by a lyric written by Charlie Gilmour for the concluding song, "Scattered."

