Ozzy Osbourne Shares Update on Performing at Rock Hall Induction

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Update on Performing at Rock Hall Induction

Harry How, Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne wants to perform at his solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, he says he's still waiting for the all-clear.

He offered a health update to co-host Billy Morrison on the latest episode of the Ozzy Speaks series on SiriusXM: "I'd like to do a gig without falling over now [but] one surgeon [is] taking his time" with giving him permission to retake the stage.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is battling Parkinson's, as well as pain associated with a string of back surgeries. Asked earlier by Billboard if he'd perform at October's Rock Hall ceremony, Osbourne could only say: "You never know."

READ MORE: Top 10 Ozzy Osbourne Songs

In the meantime, he's set his eyes on a very different prize: Morrison asked Osbourne if there was an "achievement that you haven't got yet that you would like?” Osbourne replied, "Oscar."

Misunderstanding the goal, Morrison said: "Well, you've got to be in a movie to do an Oscar." But then Osbourne quickly corrected him. "You asked me what award I haven't gotten. No, Elton John got one for a song." (So have the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins and Bruce Springsteen, among others.)

Osbourne is already a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006. But he told Billboard that the solo honor felt "big" and "different" – "because my solo career, it's been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole."

Ozzy Osbourne's 10 Craziest TV Moments

Ozzy Osbourne became a huge television star between celebrated stints in Black Sabbath – and some of what aired was pretty insane.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Remembering Guitarist Randy Rhoads

Filed Under: Ozzy Osbourne, UCR
Categories: News, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

More From Ultimate Classic Rock