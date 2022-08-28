Ozzy Osbourne Prayed ‘Don’t Let Me Wake Up’ Amid Chronic Pain

Ozzy Osbourne admitted he’d hoped not to wake up to face another day as he endured chronic pain before his recent surgery.

But he was in higher spirits after his recent unannounced appearance alongside Black Sabbath colleague Tony Iommi at the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham, where he delivered a version of classic track “Paranoid.”

“I said to Sharon: ‘I can’t fucking perform,’” Osbourne told the Guardian in a new interview. “She said: ‘Are you sure?’ And I thought about it, and I thought: ‘Fuck it, I’m gonna go for it.’ It’s one song – and I’ve sung it every fucking night for the last 55 years, so it’s not like I’m going to forget the fucking words!”

Osbourne described how he’d felt before the surgery, saying: “With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I’d never fucking heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it fucking hurts? It’s like that.” He admitted: “It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was fucking agony.”

The article reported that he mentioned “a possible album with Iommi” after the guitarist guested on two track for the singer’s upcoming album Patient Number 9, although no detailed were provided. Meanwhile, Osbourne said of his intention to return to performing: “I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”