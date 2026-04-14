Guitarist Zakk Wylde has revealed the song that was originally meant to be included in Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert, yet ended up being cut.

During a recent appearance on the Vinyl Guide podcast, Wylde – who served as Osbourne’s guitarist for nearly 40 years – discussed his experience at last year’s star-studded Back to the Beginning concert, which served as a celebration of both Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

When host Nate Goyer asked if there were any songs that were rehearsed but ultimately didn’t get played during the show, Wylde offered up one.

“Yeah, we were going to do ‘No More Tears,’” the guitarist responded. “Oz was like, if I'm up for it, if I can do it, we'll do ‘No More Tears’. So, yeah, we did it in rehearsals.”

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Despite practicing the song, which served as the title track for Osbourne’s 1991 album, the singer decided to call an audible during his Back to the Beginning set.

“That day, as he looked over at me, he goes, ‘No, Zakk. We'll just do ‘Mama [I’m Coming Home.’ And then we'll end it with ‘Crazy Train,’” the guitarist recalled. “It was Ozzy's call. (4:27) If he felt he could do it, we [would have played it].”

Zakk Wylde Envisioned More Back to the Beginning Shows

Osbourne died just 17 days after Back to the Beginning. Wylde admitted he didn’t expect to lose the rock legend so soon, and instead was envisioning more Back to the Beginning shows to be scheduled.

“I just figured we'd be working on another record. And, you know, in between Oz doing his therapy and trying to get better, [Sharon Osbourne] would book these Back to the Beginning shows all over the world,” the guitarist explained. “Do the next one in Brazil, the next one in Japan, the next one in Chicago, the next one in Australia, the next one in New Zealand… I'm just saying, you could do them all around the world.”

“I didn't see him passing away 17 days after the gig,” Wylde confessed.