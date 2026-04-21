Slayer will commemorate the 40th anniversary of their landmark album Reign in Blood by playing the thrash metal masterpiece in its entirety at two special shows later this year.

"The fastest, the heaviest, the most uncompromising record in thrash metal history turns 40," the band proclaimed in a social media post. "Slayer marks the anniversary with two U.S. headline dates featuring the album performed in full, including their first L.A. show in seven years."

READ MORE: The 20 Best Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 1986

Where Will Slayer's 2026 'Reign in Blood' Shows Take Place?

The first Reign in Blood show will take place on Sept. 4 at Shakopee, Minnesota's Mystic Lake Amphitheater. Down, Suicidal Tendencies and Hatebreed will provide support.

The second full-length Reign in Blood performance will take place on Nov. 13 (fittingly, Friday the 13th) at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Slayer will be supported on that date by Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera (featuring Sepultura's Max and Igor Cavalera) playing Sepultura's Chaos A.D. full, and Crowbar.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information at Slayer's website.

Why Slayer's Upcoming 'Reign in Blood' Shows Are So Significant

Released in October 1986, Reign in Blood is widely considered one of the greatest thrash metal albums of all time. Featuring classics such as "Raining Blood" and "Angel of Death," the album cemented Slayer's place in the "Big 4" of thrash (alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax) and had an incalculable influence on future extreme metal bands.

Slayer's upcoming Reign in Blood shows are made even more special by the fact that the band has only played a handful of concerts over the past three years. They completed their farewell tour in 2019 but returned to the stage in 2024 for a pair of festival performances, followed by six shows in 2025.

The Reign in Blood shows bring Slayer's total 2026 show count up to four so far. The band will also appear at Rocklahoma Festival on Sept. 6 and Sick New World Texas on Oct. 24. Both festival appearances are also being touted as "40 years of Reign in Blood" shows.

See Slayer's Reign in Blood on our list of rock and metal albums turning 40 in 2026: