Night Ranger continue to add tour dates to their 2026 plans and also recently revealed they'll release a new compilation featuring many of their biggest hits.

The latest concerts pepper an already busy schedule for the '80s rockers, who have been touring steadily since early January including a series of performances on the annual Monsters of Rock cruise in April.

Austin, San Diego and a prime slot with Kiss as part of their annual Land-Locked in Vegas event in November are among the latest additions to their current routing. You can see all of their upcoming tour dates below.

READ MORE: Kiss Kruise '26 Lineup Features Night Ranger, Slaughter and More

What Does Night Ranger Play in Concert?

The 2026 version of Night Ranger is led by bassist and vocalist Jack Blades, drummer and singer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis. You can expect to hear all of the band's classics and fan favorites, from "(You Can Still) Rock in America" to "Sentimental Street" and "Don't Tell Me You Love Me." Of course, they won't let you leave the building before you hear their mega power ballad classic, "Sister Christian."

But they also mix in songs from Blades' past exploits with Damn Yankees. Guitarist Keri Kelli's tenure with Alice Cooper is often represented by a spirited performance of "I'm Eighteen" and you'll get to hear Gillis nod to his stint with Ozzy Osbourne as the group rips through the late Prince of Darkness's classic "Crazy Train."

Keyboardist Eric Levy is a further secret weapon in the Night Ranger arsenal, faithfully reproducing the classic piano and synthesizer parts that you remember from the band's '80s hits.

Night Ranger 2026 Kevin Baldes, Courtesy of Freeman Promotions loading...

Diehard fans will also appreciate some of the deep cuts from the group's own catalog that they swap in and out. Beyond that, they've been known to pay tribute to classic rock in other ways too, performing an epic version of Deep Purple's "Highway Star" in the past and you never know who might join them on stage.

Former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens is just one example -- he came out to jam with them during an Ohio concert we witnessed in 2019, performing "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."

Here's What You Need to Know About Night Ranger's Upcoming Album

Best of Night Ranger is set to be released by Frontiers on Aug. 28 and is a unique compilation that features a generous stack of their most well-known radio singles, but it also takes stock of highlights from the band's last couple of decades and the albums they have released.

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The sunshine-soaked "Growin' Up in California" and hard drivin' "High Road" are just a couple of highlights on the upcoming collection from the early part of the group's tenure with Frontiers. They join more recent songs like "Breakout," from 2021's ATBPO and the title track for 2017's Don't Let Up, demonstrating that Night Ranger's ability to write quick and memorable hooks remains strong.

They also revisited five songs from the '80s glory years and are previewing what fans can expect with a newly remixed version of "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" you can listen to below.

"The new 'Best Of' is a celebration of not only our classic hits but also what we’ve created over the last 20 years," Blades shared in a press release. "And we’re just gonna keep cranking it cause we’re having too much fun to stop! So enjoy the ride and see ya on the road!”

The summer leg of Night Ranger's tour kicks off June 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fans can find ticket details at the group's official website.

Hear the 2026 Version of Night Ranger's 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me'

Night Ranger, 2026 Tour Dates

(latest tour date additions in bold)

06/05/2026 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Event Center at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge

06/06/2026 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

06/17/2026 – Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair

06/19/2026 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

06/20/2026 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07/2/2026 – Dickinson, ND @ Legacy Square

07/11/2026 – Fort Morgan, CO @ Bobstock Music Festival

07/12/2026 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

07/14/2026 – Mentor, OH @ Mentor Civic Amphitheater

07/17/2026 Fond Du Lac County Fair

07/18/2026 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino

07/24/2026 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino

07/25/2026 – Bay City, MI @ Veterans Memorial Park

07/26/2026 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board inside Motorcity Casino Hotel

08/08/2026 – Lincoln City, IN @ Lincoln State Park Amphitheatre

08/14/2026 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

08/15/2026 – Gibson City, IL @ Gibson City Summer Bash

08/21/2026 - Charlestone, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

08/29/2026 - Fukuoka, Japan @ Mizuho PayPay Dome

09/04/2026 – Du Quoin, IL @ Du Quoin State Fair

09/06/2026 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

09/10/2026 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Casino - Wild Horse Pass

09/12/2026 - Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino & Resort

09/17/2026 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

09/18/2026 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

11/13-11/15/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ Kiss Kruise Landlocked in Vegas 2026

02/27-03/02/2027 – New Orleans, LA @ The 80s Cruise