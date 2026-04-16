A second Kiss Kruise is planned for Las Vegas, scheduled to take place Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will all perform two unmasked shows together, marking a rare appearance for the band since their farewell tour ended in December of 2023.

This is the second year in a row that Kiss has put on a "landlocked" style Kiss Kruise.

"When we were first approached with the idea of doing a Kiss cruise, when we first heard about it, I went, 'Who is gonna go on a Kiss cruise?'" Stanley recently explained to a fan expo audience in Indianapolis (via blabbermouth.net). "And we've had people from 33 countries around the world for every time we went out. So it was amazing. But the crazy part about it is that over the years everybody started doing cruises, so we can't get a ship most of the time. So last year we decided, I said, 'Well, let's do a 'Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas'.' So we did that, and it was really fun. Having the band play was amazing and seeing everybody was great. And that was the first one."

READ MORE: Top 20 '80s Kiss Songs

This year's multi-day "Kruise" promises Q&A sessions with the band and other activities. More information about ticketing, including VIP packages, can be found on the event's website.

"And as good as [the first] one was, this one's gonna be so much better, because we learn as we're going," Stanley continued. "And this next Kiss Kruise in Vegas is gonna be awesome. I mean, we can't wait to play, and we can't wait to have the bands we're gonna have and be with you again. So, pack your bags."