When spring evolves into summer, it can feel as if every band is on tour. The weather begins to turn and the idea of hanging on for a warm evening at the local music shed finally starts to make sense again.

Bands start playing shows in support of their latest material, or simply to enjoy the roar of the crowd as they return to old favorites. Fans gather for first-ever concerts, long-hoped-for reunions and a few fond farewells.

But as shown by the following list of huge rock acts who aren't touring this summer, not everybody is out on the concert trail. The reasons are as many as their unique approaches to this endlessly malleable genre.

Which Big Rock Names Aren't Touring in 2026?

Some cite health issues, others can't stand one another. A few have apparently unofficially retired. Unfortunately, several more haven't given any reason at all. We're left to wonder if this is the summer they return – or maybe the fall? Hope springs eternal.

Here's a look at more than 30 huge rock acts that are taking the summer off. Not included are any rock stars who have long-since stopped touring (including Genesis, Kiss and the Who) or bands who have members with solo tours already scheduled for this summer (like Led Zeppelin, the Police or Heart).

READ MORE: UCR's Summer 2026 Rock Tour Preview

After all, the question of why they're not on the road has already been answered. Otherwise, we've broken things down based on when the acts last toured, the reasons (if any) for staying home, and a brief back story to fill in the details of what's been happening with them lately.

Why These Rock Acts Aren't Touring This Summer Here's a look at more than 30 legendary rock acts who won't be touring in the summer of 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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