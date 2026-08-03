K.K. Downing Recalls Judas Priest’s ‘Horrible’ Spinal Tap Moment

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled the band’s biggest Spinal Tap style story, describing it as a “horrible” moment.

It took place during the Operation Rock & Roll North American tour of 1991, which also featured Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Dangerous Toys and Metal Church.

At the final stop on Aug. 19 in Toronto, Priest – who were supporting the release of their Painkiller album – had to delay their performance after singer Rob Halford fell off his motorcycle as he appeared on stage, and suffered heavy injuries. They eventually did play their set, and it proved to be their last for 14 years with Halford.

You can see video of the incident below

Watch Rob Halford Fall Off His Motorcycle

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“That was a horrible moment, really,” Downing told BraveWords in a recent interview. “It’s a big outdoor venue. And from the stage to the dressing rooms it was a car ride. [W]e couldn’t find the car keys to start off, and we were late getting in the car.

“And so… they started the intro tape when we were still driving to the stage. … [W]e didn’t get to the stage in time.”

He continued: “[A] set of stairs in the middle of the stage [were meant to] kind of rise up, and then Rob [was to] ride the motorbike out onto the stage. But the stairs didn’t go high enough, and Rob drove out and collided with the stairs and knocked himself out.

“By this time we got the guitars, we went on stage, but there was dry ice and smoke… we didn’t know Rob was on the stage, because he was flat out. So we played the first song without any vocals!”

The band didn’t know it at the time, but Halford would soon quit to concentrate on a solo career, before returning in 2003. He’s always maintained that the stage injury was nothing to do with his departure.

“It’s an absolute Spinal Tap moment,” Downing accepted. “To Rob’s credit, he just picked himself up and dusted himself off and performed. And that was the last gig for 14 years with Rob.”

Why Painkiller Disappointed Judas Priest At First

While Painkiller has become revered as a groundbreaking moment in metal history, Downing revealed that the band had been disappointed over its reception when it arrived.

“[T]hat album was not as successful as we would have liked it to have been, straight away,” he said. “I think [it] was probably a bit of a stretch for a lot of traditional Priest fans.

“But there was a transitional period in metal that was between Painkiller and everything… Pantera, Megadeth, and so many other bands. … There were so many new metals coming on – death metal, speed, metal, industrial metal – so many alternative metal styles that made Painkiller almost seem a touch too light for a lot of the new metal fans.

“But as time went on, obviously the Painkiller album became very much revered… We always say when you release an album… nine times out of 10 it’s going to be a bit too soon or a bit too late.

“[A]nd when did Judas Priest get a record that was exactly right for the time? Maybe British Steel?”