Becky Baldwin, who plays bass on Tony Iommi’s upcoming solo album, admitted she didn’t think she’d be called back after her first session.

In fact, she said she was only just beginning to believe that her experience with From the Dark, to be released in October, had actually taken place.

Posting a picture of herself with Iommi, the Mercyful Fate bassist wrote: “This photo was taken at the end of our first recording session, on the day we met. I still couldn't believe that this great honour could be real, and I was so nervous recording in front of him on his song with no preparation, that I was sure they'd look for another bass player. “I asked ‘Could we get a quick photo together, in case I never see you again?’

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“Tony just laughed and said, ‘You’ll be back here in two weeks for the next session!’ But he granted my request. And I still didn't really believe him.”

Baldwin (pictured at the top this story via her YouTube page, @BeckyBaldwinBass) reflected that, eight months on, she’d gained control of her nerves and was delighted to have completed the record. “I am so proud to be a part of this, and we’re so thrilled with the results working with producer Mike Exeter,” she said. “I’ve heard the final mixes…the album is coming out in October. I have to believe it’s all real now!”

Tony Iommi’s Drummer Celebrates the Freedom He Was Given

Meanwhile, Karl Brazil, drummer and musical director with Robbie Williams’ band, expressed his delight at his own involvement. “A few years ago I was asked to record some demos for Tony Iommi’s new solo project,” he wrote. “[L]ittle did I know that I’d end up playing drums on the whole record.

“This super group features exceptional vocals from Jorn Lande and heavy B lines from Becky Baldwin, with Mike Exeter at the helm. … I must thank Tony and Mike for trusting in my drum skills and giving me the freedom to play with complete expression. I’ve loved every beat and fill!”

Reporting that his drumkit had taken “a hammering,” he added a message to Iommi: “Tony, it’s been a real honour! You are the Riff Master, the Godfather...and someone I’ve admired for as long as I can remember.

“As a proud Brummie, it means the world to me to have played on your record and to be part of the incredible musical legacy that began in the home of heavy metal.”