Tony Iommi marked a year since the death of Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne, revealing that he watches videos of the late singer.

Osbourne died at the age of 76 after a dazzling farewell show titled Back to the Beginning in the band’s hometown of Birmingham 17 days earlier.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief from across the worlds of art, entertainment, politics and more.

READ MORE: Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Performance

“Well, it’s now a year since Ozzy’s passing, and I still can’t believe that he’s not with us,” Iommi said in an Instagram post. “I watch him on YouTube, and it feels like he’s still here with us.

“We always stayed in touch, almost every week or so, and we’d usually talk about our ailments and then about what we’d been doing that particular week.”

He continued: “The fans have been absolutely brilliant, and the love and respect that they have shown for him has just been amazing.

“I’m so glad that we were able to play one final show with the original lineup of Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning show. … There will never be another Ozzy. I miss you, my dear friend.”

Ozzy Osbourne Knew Time Was Short

Osbourne’s widow, Sharon, revealed after the farewell show that the singer knew he didn’t have long to live before the performance took place.

“Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did,” she said. “But he wanted to do it so bad. He needed it. And it’s, like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I wanna go my way.’ And he did. He went like a rock star.”

She added that Ozzy "went the way he wanted to go. It was so quick. And thank God. I knew when they were trying to revive him. … I’m, like, ‘Don’t do it. Leave him.’ He was done. But again, he went out like a rock star.”