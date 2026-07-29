Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Fighting Cancer For Second Time

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes revealed he’s fighting cancer for the second time.

He was successfully treated for throat and neck cancer in 2022 after fans rallied via a crowdfunding campaign to help cover his costs.

Holmes and his wife, Catherine, launched a second fundraiser following his diagnosis of prostate cancer. He’s currently receiving treatment which his medical insurance does not cover.

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“We never imagined we would have to write something like this again,” the couple said in a statement. “In 2022, just after two years of Covid lockdown, Chris faced throat cancer. A GoFundMe carried us through an impossible moment. We were deeply grateful, and we hoped we would never have to ask again.

“Today life has placed us in another hard situation, and we want to speak about it honestly. Chris has begun radiotherapy in France for prostate cancer. The treatment is essential and cannot be interrupted.

“Because of an administrative error linked to our marriage registration, the health insurance system placed Chris under ‘emergency only’ coverage. He had to wait three months before receiving any care at all, and only the radiotherapy given during the month of July is covered.”

As a result, they said, their current bill had already reached €20,000 (approx. $22,700). “Chris must remain in France to receive radiotherapy,” they continued. “Leaving the country would risk his emergency status lapsing, so he cannot travel and therefore cannot work.

“Chris has given everything to his music and to the people who listen to it. It is his whole life. Today we cannot carry this alone. … If you are able to give, even a small amount, it goes directly to the medication, medical exams, and transport Chris needs to finish his treatment safely.

“And if you cannot give, your messages, your love, and your presence mean just as much.”

Chris Holmes Struggled with Morphine After First Cancer Battle

Holmes’ first cancer diagnosis was announced in Feb. 2022 and he was given the all-clear five months later.

“I'm glad the kind of cancer I had is treatable,” he said at the time. “A lot of cancer isn’t. Anyway, as of now, I’m still suffering from all the radiation that was done to my neck. I still can’t taste anything. It’ll probably take six months from right now till my neck’s back to normal.”

He added that one of the most difficult parts of the experience had been coming off his morphine prescription. “The comedown… was radical,” he said. “I’d never been through anything like that in my life.

“You can sleep only an hour a night and then you’re up, and your brain ain’t working right… I really feel sorry for what heroin addicts go through, man.”