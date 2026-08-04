Frank Zappa’s 1966 Debut Is Getting a Massive 60th Anniversary Release
A 60th anniversary edition of Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention's 1966 debut album, Freak Out!, will be released next month.
The collection, due on Sept. 25, will be available in several editions, including CD, vinyl and digital, with a Super Deluxe Edition featuring five CDs and one Blu-ray.
You can hear a 1966 mono mix of "Hungry Freaks, Daddy" from the set below.
Listen to Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention's 'Hungry Freaks, Daddy (1966 Mono Mix)'
The 1966 album is widely credited as one of rock's first double LPs and as one of the earliest concept albums. This upcoming expanded Freak Out! adds 90 rare live and studio tracks, many of which are previously unreleased.
READ MORE: The Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time
The album introduced audiences to Zappa's groundbreaking collision of genres as he and the Mothers aimed at both Middle America and the counterculture with their caustic songs.
The 12-and-a-half-minute album closer "The Return of the Son of Monster Magnet" was subtitled "Unfinished Ballet in Two Tableaux" and featured two parts in a sound collage that helped the rock album format grow up during a period when most LPs consisted of a couple of hit singles, cover songs and filler.
What's Included in the 60th Anniversary Edition of Frank Zappa's 'Freak Out!'?
The 60th anniversary edition of Freak Out! includes a 2026 remaster of the original 15-track album. A second CD features a pre-master mix of the album, recorded in 1966, after the album's March sessions but before its June 27 release.
Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers talks to mastering engineer John Polito about the new mono mix in the video below.
Watch 'Freak Out!' 60th With Joe Travers and John Polito
The third CD includes the 1966 mono mix of the album, while discs four and five feature live performances from San Francisco's Fillmore Auditorium from June 24 and 25, 1966, just days before the album came out.
The fifth CD also includes more live songs from the Fillmore; rehearsals and demos from 1966; vocal reference mixes; and a collage with session outtakes. The Blu-ray includes the stereo mix of the album and a bonus track titled "Groupie Bang Bang."
You can see the track listing for the six-disc Super Deluxe Edition of the set below.
Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention, 'Freak Out! 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing
CD 1
Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Stereo Mix (2026 Remaster)
1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy
2. I Ain’t Got No Heart
3. Who Are The Brain Police?
4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder
5. Motherly Love
6. How Could I Be Such A Fool
7. Wowie Zowie
8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
9. Any Way The Wind Blows
10. I’m Not Satisfied
11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here
12. Trouble Every Day
13. Help, I’m A Rock
14. It Can’t Happen Here
15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet
CD 2
1966 Pre-Master Mix
1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy
2. I Ain’t Got No Heart
3. Who Are The Brain Police?
4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder
5. Motherly Love
6. How Could I Be Such A Fool
7. Wowie Zowie
8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
9. Any Way The Wind Blows
10. I’m Not Satisfied
11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here
12. Trouble Every Day
13. Help, I’m A Rock
14. It Can’t Happen Here
15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet
CD 3
1966 Mono Mix
1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy
2. I Ain’t Got No Heart
3. Who Are The Brain Police?
4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder
5. Motherly Love
6. How Could I Be Such A Fool
7. Wowie Zowie
8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
9. Any Way The Wind Blows
10. I’m Not Satisfied
11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here
12. Trouble Every Day
13. Help, I’m A Rock
14. It Can’t Happen Here
15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet
CD 4
Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/24/1966
1. Band Introductions At The Fillmore West
2. Motherly Love
3. Plastic People
4. You’re So Fine
5. Trouble Every Day
6. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
7. I’m Not Satisfied
8. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy
Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 2/24/1966
9. Mothers Rock Out
10. Coquette
11. I’m A Rollin’ Stone
Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/25/1966
12. Motherly Love
13. Plastic People
14. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
15. I’m Not Satisfied
16. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy
17. Hungry Freaks, Daddy
18. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder
CD 5
Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA
Continued + Demos & Rarities
Fillmore Auditorium – Date Unknown (most likely 2/24/66)
1. Mothers Rock Out II
2. The Downtown Talent Scout
Original Mothers Rehearsal 1966
3. “Every Day I Have The Blues”
4. Tick Tock
5. 4 Mothers In Rehearsal
6. Any Way The Wind Blows
7. How Could I Be Such A Fool – False Starts
8. How Could I Be Such A Fool
9. The Story Of My Life
Mothers Demos
10. Any Way The Wind Blows
11. I’m So Happy I Could Cry
12. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder
13. How Could I Be Such A Fool
14. Trouble Every Day
15. I Ain’t Got No Heart (Edited)
16. Love Of My Life
17. I’m Not Satisfied
Freak Out! – Mono Vocal Reference Mixes
18. Motherly Love
19. I’m Not Satisfied
20. I Ain’t Got No Heart
21. How Could I Be Such A Fool
22. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Edited)
23. Freak Out Ad
Freak Out! – Session Outtake Collage
24. Freak Out GTR Solo & Screams 7/4
25. Freak Out Zilofone
26. Percussion Cue #3
BLU-RAY AUDIO
Freak Out! – The Album + Bonus Audio
24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM
Stereo
Freak Out! – The Album
1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy
2. I Ain’t Got No Heart
3. Who Are The Brain Police?
4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder
5. Motherly Love
6. How Could I Be Such A Fool
7. Wowie Zowie
8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me
9. Any Way The Wind Blows
10. I’m Not Satisfied
11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here
12. Trouble Every Day
13. Help, I’m A Rock
14. It Can’t Happen Here
15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet
Bonus Audio
1. Groupie Bang Bang
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci