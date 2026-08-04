A 60th anniversary edition of Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention's 1966 debut album, Freak Out!, will be released next month.

The collection, due on Sept. 25, will be available in several editions, including CD, vinyl and digital, with a Super Deluxe Edition featuring five CDs and one Blu-ray.

You can hear a 1966 mono mix of "Hungry Freaks, Daddy" from the set below.

Listen to Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention's 'Hungry Freaks, Daddy (1966 Mono Mix)'

The 1966 album is widely credited as one of rock's first double LPs and as one of the earliest concept albums. This upcoming expanded Freak Out! adds 90 rare live and studio tracks, many of which are previously unreleased.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

The album introduced audiences to Zappa's groundbreaking collision of genres as he and the Mothers aimed at both Middle America and the counterculture with their caustic songs.

Zappa Records/UMe frank zappa freak out 60th cover

The 12-and-a-half-minute album closer "The Return of the Son of Monster Magnet" was subtitled "Unfinished Ballet in Two Tableaux" and featured two parts in a sound collage that helped the rock album format grow up during a period when most LPs consisted of a couple of hit singles, cover songs and filler.

What's Included in the 60th Anniversary Edition of Frank Zappa's 'Freak Out!'?

The 60th anniversary edition of Freak Out! includes a 2026 remaster of the original 15-track album. A second CD features a pre-master mix of the album, recorded in 1966, after the album's March sessions but before its June 27 release.

Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers talks to mastering engineer John Polito about the new mono mix in the video below.

Watch 'Freak Out!' 60th With Joe Travers and John Polito

The third CD includes the 1966 mono mix of the album, while discs four and five feature live performances from San Francisco's Fillmore Auditorium from June 24 and 25, 1966, just days before the album came out.

Zappa Records/UMe frank zappa and the mothers 1966

The fifth CD also includes more live songs from the Fillmore; rehearsals and demos from 1966; vocal reference mixes; and a collage with session outtakes. The Blu-ray includes the stereo mix of the album and a bonus track titled "Groupie Bang Bang."

You can see the track listing for the six-disc Super Deluxe Edition of the set below.

Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention, 'Freak Out! 60th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

CD 1

Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Stereo Mix (2026 Remaster)

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 2

1966 Pre-Master Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 3

1966 Mono Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 4

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/24/1966

1. Band Introductions At The Fillmore West

2. Motherly Love

3. Plastic People

4. You’re So Fine

5. Trouble Every Day

6. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

7. I’m Not Satisfied

8. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 2/24/1966

9. Mothers Rock Out

10. Coquette

11. I’m A Rollin’ Stone

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/25/1966

12. Motherly Love

13. Plastic People

14. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

15. I’m Not Satisfied

16. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

17. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

18. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

CD 5

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA

Continued + Demos & Rarities

Fillmore Auditorium – Date Unknown (most likely 2/24/66)

1. Mothers Rock Out II

2. The Downtown Talent Scout

Original Mothers Rehearsal 1966

3. “Every Day I Have The Blues”

4. Tick Tock

5. 4 Mothers In Rehearsal

6. Any Way The Wind Blows

7. How Could I Be Such A Fool – False Starts

8. How Could I Be Such A Fool

9. The Story Of My Life

Mothers Demos

10. Any Way The Wind Blows

11. I’m So Happy I Could Cry

12. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

13. How Could I Be Such A Fool

14. Trouble Every Day

15. I Ain’t Got No Heart (Edited)

16. Love Of My Life

17. I’m Not Satisfied

Freak Out! – Mono Vocal Reference Mixes

18. Motherly Love

19. I’m Not Satisfied

20. I Ain’t Got No Heart

21. How Could I Be Such A Fool

22. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Edited)

23. Freak Out Ad

Freak Out! – Session Outtake Collage

24. Freak Out GTR Solo & Screams 7/4

25. Freak Out Zilofone

26. Percussion Cue #3

BLU-RAY AUDIO

Freak Out! – The Album + Bonus Audio

24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM

Stereo

Freak Out! – The Album

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

Bonus Audio

1. Groupie Bang Bang