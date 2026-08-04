Adrian Belew’s BEAT Announces New 2026 Tour Dates Celebrating King Crimson
Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Steve Vai will continue their celebration of King Crimson with 40 new BEAT tour dates beginning in October.
Drum legend Terry Bozzio, known for his extensive work with many artists, including Frank Zappa, joins the lineup in place of Danny Carey, who was unable to participate in the upcoming tour due to his commitments with Tool.
The fall tour dates start Oct. 9 in Santa Cruz, California and are presently set to wrap up in Riverside, California on Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 7) at 10 A.M. local time. An artist presale begins today (Aug. 4) at Noon EST. Details are available at the band's official website.
READ MORE: How Adrian Belew Put Together His King Crimson Celebration
Expect an Expanded Set List Featuring '90s Material
The initial BEAT tours featured a focus on King Crimson's '80s output, specifically 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair.
For the next phase of road work, they're going to open it up even further.
“For those of you who’ve seen BEAT live, it’s important to note we’ll be adding some material from ‘90s Crim to our U.S. tour," Belew shared in a press release. "Along with the addition of superman drummer Terry Bozzio, we feel this will result in a new experience for our audience. We’re very excited to play for you again. Don’t miss it!”
Danny Carey 'Remains an Essential Part of the BEAT Family'
Vai, Belew and Levin are excited about Bozzio's addition for the next tour. “Terry is one of the truly legendary drummers of our time, whose remarkable career and unique musical voice make him the perfect artist to join us for this tour," Vai shared. "He brings his own extraordinary artistry to BEAT and that's something worth celebrating.”
“All of these guys are my friends and excellent musicians who l’ve played with before," Bozzio commented. "When l was asked to join this tour, l was honored and very grateful to do it!”
“Our deepest appreciation goes to our brother Danny Carey—a true BEAT-Poet," Belew added. "His extraordinary musicianship, generosity, humor, and explosive creativity helped establish BEAT as something far beyond a tribute. He helped create its identity. While Tool commitments keep him from joining us this fall, he remains an essential part of our family."
Where Will BEAT Be Playing in 2026?
The 40 dates will offer fans plenty of opportunities to see the revised lineup with Bozzio in the fold. The shows include stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and many others. The fall outing will also feature an appearance at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and the Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. You can see the complete tour schedule below.
King Crimson is Also Putting Out a Massive Live Collection
While fans will get the chance to enjoy plenty of music from the group's '80s and '90s work during the BEAT shows, they'll also have the opportunity to add a lot more music to their overall King Crimson collection. Robert Fripp's team revealed that they'll issue the complete 19-date 2014 U.S. tour from King Crimson, plus exclusive concert video of a special show they played at The Egg in Albany, N.Y.
Audio from all of the shows will be presented in 24/96 high resolution stereo, sourced from the band's multi-track recordings. The upcoming release will be available Oct. 30 and will include liner notes by KC biographer Sid Smith.
BEAT, 2026 Tour Dates
10/09 Santa Cruz, CA Quarry Amphitheater
10/10 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
10/11 San Diego, CA Civic Theatre
10/13 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotel
10/14 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
10/16 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
10/17 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
10/18 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall
10/19 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
10/21 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center
10/22 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
10/23 Saint Charles, MO The Family Arena
10/24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
10/26 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
10/28 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
10/29 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
10/30 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
11/01 Toronto, ON The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
11/02 Montreal, QC Theatre St-Denis
11/04 Huntington, NY The Paramount
11/05 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
11/06 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/07 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
11/09 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall at NJPAC
11/10 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor
11/11 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
11/13 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center
11/14 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
11/15 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music
11/17 Durham, NC DPAC
11/18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
11/21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
11/22 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium
11/24 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater
11/25 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center
11/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
11/29 Austin, TX ACL Live
11/30 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
12/03 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
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