Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Steve Vai will continue their celebration of King Crimson with 40 new BEAT tour dates beginning in October.

Drum legend Terry Bozzio, known for his extensive work with many artists, including Frank Zappa, joins the lineup in place of Danny Carey, who was unable to participate in the upcoming tour due to his commitments with Tool.

The fall tour dates start Oct. 9 in Santa Cruz, California and are presently set to wrap up in Riverside, California on Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 7) at 10 A.M. local time. An artist presale begins today (Aug. 4) at Noon EST. Details are available at the band's official website.

READ MORE: How Adrian Belew Put Together His King Crimson Celebration

Expect an Expanded Set List Featuring '90s Material

The initial BEAT tours featured a focus on King Crimson's '80s output, specifically 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair.

For the next phase of road work, they're going to open it up even further.

“For those of you who’ve seen BEAT live, it’s important to note we’ll be adding some material from ‘90s Crim to our U.S. tour," Belew shared in a press release. "Along with the addition of superman drummer Terry Bozzio, we feel this will result in a new experience for our audience. We’re very excited to play for you again. Don’t miss it!”

Danny Carey 'Remains an Essential Part of the BEAT Family'

Vai, Belew and Levin are excited about Bozzio's addition for the next tour. “Terry is one of the truly legendary drummers of our time, whose remarkable career and unique musical voice make him the perfect artist to join us for this tour," Vai shared. "He brings his own extraordinary artistry to BEAT and that's something worth celebrating.”

“All of these guys are my friends and excellent musicians who l’ve played with before," Bozzio commented. "When l was asked to join this tour, l was honored and very grateful to do it!”

“Our deepest appreciation goes to our brother Danny Carey—a true BEAT-Poet," Belew added. "His extraordinary musicianship, generosity, humor, and explosive creativity helped establish BEAT as something far beyond a tribute. He helped create its identity. While Tool commitments keep him from joining us this fall, he remains an essential part of our family."

Daniel Knighton, Getty Images Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Danny Carey

Where Will BEAT Be Playing in 2026?

The 40 dates will offer fans plenty of opportunities to see the revised lineup with Bozzio in the fold. The shows include stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and many others. The fall outing will also feature an appearance at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and the Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. You can see the complete tour schedule below.

King Crimson is Also Putting Out a Massive Live Collection

While fans will get the chance to enjoy plenty of music from the group's '80s and '90s work during the BEAT shows, they'll also have the opportunity to add a lot more music to their overall King Crimson collection. Robert Fripp's team revealed that they'll issue the complete 19-date 2014 U.S. tour from King Crimson, plus exclusive concert video of a special show they played at The Egg in Albany, N.Y.

Audio from all of the shows will be presented in 24/96 high resolution stereo, sourced from the band's multi-track recordings. The upcoming release will be available Oct. 30 and will include liner notes by KC biographer Sid Smith.

Image courtesy of BEAT BEAT 2026 Tour Graphic

BEAT, 2026 Tour Dates

10/09 Santa Cruz, CA Quarry Amphitheater

10/10 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

10/11 San Diego, CA Civic Theatre

10/13 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotel

10/14 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

10/16 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

10/17 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

10/18 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall

10/19 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

10/21 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center

10/22 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

10/23 Saint Charles, MO The Family Arena

10/24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

10/26 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/28 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

10/29 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

10/30 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

11/01 Toronto, ON The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

11/02 Montreal, QC Theatre St-Denis

11/04 Huntington, NY The Paramount

11/05 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

11/06 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/07 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

11/09 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall at NJPAC

11/10 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

11/11 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

11/13 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center

11/14 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

11/15 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

11/17 Durham, NC DPAC

11/18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

11/21 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

11/22 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium

11/24 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

11/25 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

11/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

11/29 Austin, TX ACL Live

11/30 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

12/03 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium