Sebastian Bach is officially ready to find out what his next album might sound like.

The former Skid Row vocalist's most recent record is 2024's well-regarded Child Within the Man. At the time it came out, it was his first new studio album in a decade, following on the heels of 2014's Give 'Em Hell. Since it was released, Bach has been on the road touring at a fairly relentless pace.

Even on the day that we spoke with the singer, he detailed a series of tightly scheduled plane flights that had gotten him from one place to the next, with more road work on the way. Solo shows in August will be followed by a new challenge in September -- additional gigs as the newly minted frontman for Twisted Sister, following Dee Snider's decision to step away from the band.

READ MORE: Twisted Sister Will Tour in 2026 With Sebastian Bach

'I'm Starting to Get the Itch to Do Another One'

Juiced by the response to the material he's been playing live from Child Within the Man, Bach is beginning to move forward with plans for another one. "I'm starting to get the itch to do a new studio album. My last one, Child Within the Man, came out in 2024 and I've made the first step, which is creating a Dropbox folder for Bruiser [Brody], my guitar player; Fede [Delfino], my bass player and Paris [Bach], my drummer, who's my son," he tells UCR.

"I'm going to be working with Devin Bronson again. I'm going to reach out to Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash), who cowrote two songs on my last album, [including] probably, without a doubt, my favorite solo song I ever recorded," he shares. "'What Do I Got to Lose,' which is such a f---ing kick ass tune. I just I love it. That was co-written with Myles Kennedy. Thank you, Myle Kennedy."

"So, I've made the first step. We've got the Dropbox folder. It's working. It's called 'New Ideas 2026.' So here we go," he enthuses. "That's how I do it. I make a folder, I go and put it on my phone. I listen to it constantly and after a period of time, that folder becomes my new album. And I just make it as everything I want it to be. I'm pretty controlling about the sound that I want."

Watch Sebastian Bach's 'What Do I Got to Lose' Video

What Will Sebastian Bach's Next Album Sound Like?

Bach says fans who want to get a preview of what to expect, can hear where his head is at with the song he recently sang for the reimagined soundtrack for The Transformers: The Movie, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film, which was released in 1986. The singer tackled "Nothin's Gonna Stand in Our Way," which was originally recorded by one of his favorite bands (and fellow Canadians), Kick Axe.

The new version, a collaboration with Knights of Unicron, is available on The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition from Reigning Phoenix Music. He's thrilled with how it came out and says it's indicative of where he's headed. "If you want to hear the sound, listen to [that], I think it came out amazing," he shares. "I might work with [Matt LaPlant] again, because that sounds great. Matt, who produced the Transformers song, he's actually the guy who designed and installed Ozzy Osbourne's home studio [and] he knows what's up. So I might work with him again.

The frontman also has his eyes on hopefully working with Elvis Baskette (Mammoth, Alter Bridge, Sevendust) as well, his collaborator and producer for Child Within the Man. Whoever ends up in the studio with Bach, it's clear that he's got goals. "My next focus is getting a new album out," he confirms. "And I'm not one of these guys that really wants to release like a song here and there. I like albums, and I don't I don't care what everybody else is into. I like albums."

Listen to Sebastian Bach's 'Nothin's Gonna Stand in Our Way'