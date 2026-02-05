Twisted Sister have canceled their plans for a 2026 50th anniversary reunion tour due to newly revealed health concerns about singer and songwriter Dee Snider.

The band posted two statements about the cancellation on their official Facebook page Thursday night. You can read them both below.

In September 2025 Twisted Sister announced their plans to return to the road for a limited amount of shows, nearly 10 years after concluding their 40 and F-- it farewell tour in November of 2016.

"If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call?," Snider declared in a press release announcing the band's return. "In 2026, Twisted F---ing Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!"

The tour was scheduled to begin on April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazli. But in their statement announcing the cancellation, it was revealed that Snider has been battling degenerative arthritis and undergoing multiple surgeries in recent years.

"Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated

to his life's work has taken its toll on his heart as well," the statement continues.

"He can no longer push the boundaries of rock 'n' roll fury like he has done for decades. ... 'I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self,' the band concludes. You can read both of the statements below.

With Regrets,

Twisted Sister Cancels 50th Anniversary Celebration Performances

Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in Sao Paulo Brazil and continuing through the summer.

The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks.

Stay tuned for updates,

Jay Jay French/Eddie Ojeda

French Management Enterprises

A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider's body

to his life's work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock 'n' roll fury like he has done for decades. Says Snider, "I don't know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self." In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, "A man's got to know his limitations." Sadly, Dee

Snider now knows his.