There will be more Eagles shows in 2026. "Due to overwhelming demand," the band says they've added a pair of concerts. Find a complete list of Eagles tour dates, cities and venues below. New dates are in bold.

They'd announced what appeared to be 2026's final dates at the Sphere back in November, then added a May stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. It's unclear if more shows away from the immersive Las Vegas venue are still to come.

Artist presale registration for the two new shows is already underway. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 1PM ET/10AM PT on Friday, Feb. 20; VIP packages will be available at the same time. For more information on 2026 shows, head over to the band's official website.

Is This the End for the Eagles?

Eagles shows kicked off their long-running residency at the Sphere in September 2024, though there was an extended five-month break along the way. Their performances are only scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights. Before the year is out, they will have played more than 50 concerts in Las Vegas.

"We'll be the house band for this evening," Don Henley memorably joked at one show. "Remember the old black-and-white silent movies, they had the organist down there performing music to the film? That's what we are — we're the organist."

The Eagles on stage during a late-'70s concert. (David Tan / Shinko Music, Getty Images) The Eagles on stage during a late-'70s concert. (David Tan / Shinko Music, Getty Images) loading...

Unfortunately, this 2026 run of concerts may be the last. Henley said as much over the weekend during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "I think this will probably be it," said Henley, the last remaining Eagles co-founder. "And I am OK with that."

Asked why, he said: "Because I would like to spend more time with my family, and I would like to spend more time growing vegetables."

Eagles 2026 Tour Dates

2/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

5/2 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

