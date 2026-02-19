Foo Fighters will release their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24. They're previewing the album with the propulsive title track.

Your Favorite Toy is available to preorder now. You can listen to the title track and see the full 10-song track listing below.

The titular lead single combines Dave Grohl's snarling vocals and anthemic choruses with crunchy, garage-rock style riffs and an urgent, dance-adjacent groove.

"'Your Favorite Toy' really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction

of the new album," Grohl said in a press release. "We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new."

Listen to Foo Fighters' 'Your Favorite Toy'

When Did Foo Fighters Last Release New Music?

Foo Fighters released their most recent studio album, But Here We Are, in 2023, marking their first full-length since the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. They've stayed busy since then, releasing a handful of singles last year, including "Today's Song," "Asking for a Friend" and a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

The band took a yearlong break from touring from September 2024 to 2025, with Grohl staying largely out of the spotlight following news that he'd fathered a child out of wedlock. They're back up and running at full force now, having played a handful of shows last fall and preparing for a North American stadium tour this summer.

They'll be doing so with new drummer Ilan Rubin — formerly of Nine Inch Nails — whom the band announced as Josh Freese's replacement last year. Although Freese admitted he was "a bit shocked and disappointed" by his abrupt dismissal, things worked out fine for him in the end, as he swapped gigs with Rubin and rejoined Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy Track Listing

1. "Caught in the Echo"

2. "Of All People"

3. "Window"

4. "Your Favorite Toy"

5. "If You Only Knew"

6. "Spit Shine"

7. "Unconditional"

8. "Child Actor"

9. "Amen, Caveman"

10. "Asking For A Friend"