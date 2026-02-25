Eagles are continuing to map out their future touring plans as the band's ongoing residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas approaches its planned conclusion at the end of April.

The classic rock legends revealed three new shows have been added to their ongoing tour, under the banner of The Long Goodbye: Act III. Tedeschi Trucks Band will support all three of the new dates, starting May 5 in Atlanta. The concerts will go on sale Friday, Mar. 6. You can see all of the current tour information below.

The group is also set to appear at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2. It's all part of a series of ongoing road work that began officially in September of 2023 when they launched their farewell tour, The Long Goodbye.

READ MORE: Eagles Begin Farewell Tour in New York City

Announced earlier that same year, the band noted that after a "miraculous 52-year odyssey," they were starting to make plans to officially wind things down. But they told fans it would indeed be, as the tour name indicates, a long goodbye.

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," they said in a statement at that time. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages."

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set," they continued. "The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

Eagles at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2017 Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Joe Walsh Recently Missed His First Eagles Concert in Over 50 Years

The colorful guitarist and vocalist had a reputation for mischief and goodnatured troublemaking in the earlier days of his career, but as a recent incident revealed, Joe Walsh has been very reliable when it comes to showing up for work.

After bravely soldiering through the previous night, Walsh was forced to sit out the Eagles' Jan. 24 Sphere concert due to a bout with the flu. It was the first time he'd missed performing with the group since joining the ranks in December of 1975.

READ MORE: How Joe Walsh's Arrival Transformed the Eagles

Thankfully, he was back in action by the following weekend's shows. "I'm grateful to the doctors in Las Vegas and Los Angeles [who] put their heads together and got it figured out," he told the crowd, adding a humorous anecdote to accompany his initial comments.

"I want to tell you about how great AI is," he continued. "About 10 days ago, AI came out with this long, drawn out story that said nothing. And they announced that I was dead. I'm not dead!"

"Well, here's the dumb part," he shared, as the crowd laughed. "I had friends and people calling me up to ask if I was dead?"

Life in 2026, you can't make this stuff up, right? The veteran rocker closed his speech to the fans with a poignant note, dedicating the next song, his signature "Life's Been Good" to Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir, who died in early January.

READ MORE: 5 Stunning Moments From Eagles' Sphere Residency Opening Night

Eagles, 2026 Tour Dates

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

3/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere

5/2 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

5/9 - Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Stadium

5/16 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field