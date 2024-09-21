5 Most Stunning Moments From Eagles’ Sphere Opening Night

The Eagles delivered a triumphant performance during their Sphere residency debut on Friday night.

The show’s set list offered an array of material from throughout the Eagles’ legendary career. Naturally, there were plenty of classic hits — such as “Heartache Tonight” and “Desperado” — as well as deeper cuts, like “Those Shoes.”

READ MORE: Eagles Dazzle in Sphere Debut

The band’s performance was augmented by an incredible visual display, utilizing the Sphere’s state-of-the-art technology. The rock icons were sure to embrace the Sphere’s impressive capabilities, blurring the line between real life and something otherworldly.

Here are the 5 most stunning moments from the Eagles’ Sphere debut.

“Hotel California”

It was a bold move for the Eagles to come right out the gate with their most beloved hit, but starting the show with “Hotel California” certainly capitalized on the palpable energy inside the Sphere. The fans in attendance roared as the song’s familiar guitar line began to play. Behind the band, a scenic “dark desert highway” was displayed, with a long car driving closer and closer until it seemingly came into the crowd. The audience was then taken inside Hotel California, complete with an opulent dining table, occupied by an array of faceless lost souls.

“Life’s Been Good”

Eagles history was on full display when the band launched into Joe Walsh’ 1978 classic “Life’s Been Good.” A vast collection of images and videos – stylized to look like polaroids hanging on wire – appeared behind the band as they performed. All of the group’s eras were represented in the footage, with late singer Glenn Frey having a noticeable presence. Former members Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Felder were also spotted within the archival footage. Midway through the “Life’s Been Good,” the images changed to show the band onstage performing, then they turned kaleidoscopic, spinning around the audience as the song played on.

“Boys of Summer”

While the vast majority of the evening’s visuals were bright and colorful, the display for “Boys of Summer” was eye-catchingly stark. As Don Henley led the band through his 1984 solo hit, the Sphere gave the sense that the entire concert was underwater. A female swimmer glided across the screen, swaying, dancing and undulating in the ocean. She was later joined by a man, the two embracing beneath the sea as “Boys of Summer” continued to play. It all amounted to a strikingly beautiful scene and one of the night’s breathtaking highlights.

“Rocky Mountain Way”

Technological innovation met natural beauty when the Eagles delivered “Rocky Mountain Way.” The Sphere illuminated with gorgeous panoramic views of rugged mountains, snow capped countryside and spectacular green valleys, giving the audience the sensation of flying across the stunning terrain. We were tempted to call this incredible sight an "Eagles-eye view," but it felt too punny (even for us).

“Life in the Fast Lane”

For “Life in the Fast Lane,” the Eagles transported their audience about a mile away, right onto the famous Las Vegas Strip. Fans watched in awe as a sports car sleekly glided past some of Sin City’s most recognizable neon lights, including such iconic hotels as Caesar’s Palace, The Venetian and the now-shuttered Mirage. Towards the end of the song, the neon hues began to swirl into a psychedelic rainbow of colors, with Joe Walsh soon appearing to deliver a blistering guitar solo.