In a career spanning more than 50 years, the Eagles have delivered their fair share of memorable concerts.

The group was founded in 1971 and almost instantly began developing a reputation for captivating live performances. Led by Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the Eagles saw their crowds grow year after year, eventually placing them among rock’s biggest acts.

Lineup changes would follow – most notably the arrival of guitarist Joe Walsh. Massive worldwide success, including the monumental popularity of Hotel California, kept the Eagles on the road for years at a time. The stresses of touring, along with frayed tensions within the band, ultimately led to a long hiatus. Still, the Eagles eventually returned with a much-hailed reunion tour and have remained one of the biggest concert draws in the world ever since.

In 2023, the band announced The Long Goodbye, a farewell tour that is expected to run through 2025. At the time, the group noted their “miraculous” history, “performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds.”

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music,” the statement continued. “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades.”

Here’s UCR’s look at the Eagles' 10 Most Memorable Concerts, including triumphs, dramas, debuts and farewells.