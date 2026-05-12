Journey Announces 40 New ‘Final Frontier’ Tour Dates
Journey has announced the next leg of tour dates for their ongoing The Final Frontier farewell tour, adding 40 new concerts to the run.
The new dates begin Sept. 12 in Los Angeles and are presently set to wrap up in the band's hometown of San Francisco on Nov. 28. Tickets for the latest concerts go on sale Friday (May 15) at 10 A.M. local time. An artist presale for Citi cardholders begins on Wednesday (May 11) at 10 A.M. local time.
More information is available at the band's official website and you can see all of the tour dates below.
“The energy has been incredible every night," guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We’re excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall”
"We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle," he commented when the tour was first announced. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
"It's been an incredible ride," added Jonathan Cain, who plans to step away from the band in 2027 once the run is completed. "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way."
What to Expect From the Current Journey Tour
The concerts have been notable for both longtime fans and newer fans of the group. In addition to the expected hits, Journey has also been spicing up the set list with a number of rarities that keep changing. Most recently, they put in "La Raza del Sol" for the first time in nearly a decade, the Escape-era track that was originally the B-side for "Still They Ride."
Other highlights include "After All These Years," from 2008's Revelation, "Line of Fire" from 1980's Departure, "Of a Lifetime," from their 1975 debut album, "Lovin' You is Easy," from 1979's Evolution for the first time since 1982 and "Patiently," from 1978's Infinity, which has only been aired out a handful of times over the years.
READ MORE: Journey Kicks Off 'Final Frontier Tour: Set List, Video
No, Steve Perry Will Not Be There
Arnel Pineda has been the band's singer since 2007. Though Jonathan Cain hinted leading up to the start of the tour that there had been an olive branch extended to Perry, the former Journey vocalist quickly responded, let fans know they shouldn't expect to see him at any of the Final Frontier tour dates.
"I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly," he wrote on social media. "While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest."
"I completely understand why people would hope for that," he said. "The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today."
READ MORE: Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
"Thank you for your continued support throughout the years," he concluded. "Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful."
Where Will Journey Be Playing?
In addition to Los Angeles and San Francisco, the new tour dates will add stops in Cleveland, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston and many more.
The Final Frontier tour has been on a short break since late April. The band will return to the road on Friday (May 15) in Tampa, Florida.
Journey, 'The Final Frontier' Tour Dates
May 15 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
May 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 21 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center
May 31 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Jun 03 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Jun 04 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center Coliseum
Jun 06 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Jun 07 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Jun 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Jun 11 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Jun 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Jun 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Jun 17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
Jun 18 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jun 20 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
Jun 21 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
Jun 24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Jun 25 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
Jun 27 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
Jun 28 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
Jul 01 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena
Jul 02 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Jul 06 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jul 07 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center
Sept 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sept 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept 17 – Stockton, CA – Adventist Health Arena
Sept 19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sept 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept 27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sept 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Oct 2 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
Oct 4 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Oct 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct 10 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Oct 12 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Oct 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Oct 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Oct 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct 22 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Oct 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Oct 29 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion
Nov 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Nov 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Nov 6 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Nov 7 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Nov 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Nov 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov 16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Nov 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Nov 24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Nov 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
(New tour dates in bold)
Ranking Every Journey Live Album
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso