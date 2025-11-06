Journey will hit the road hard in 2026.

They will embark on an extensive tour, billed as the Final Frontier Tour, starting on Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. From there, the band will travel all over North America, wrapping things up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 14.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

"It's been an incredible ride," added Jonathan Cain, "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way."

Neal Schon's Set List Plans

In a recent interview with Rick Beato, Schon explained some of Journey's upcoming set list plans, which he's been discussing with Cain.

"This next tour, we're finally going to put in some rehearsal time," he shared. "I said, 'Man, we've got all of these great riffs — even if they're not hit songs – from albums we've done. [They're songs] nobody really knows, but the riffs are ass-kicking and they're meant to be played live. So I want to find a way to utilize all of the bits and pieces — not to play the whole song, because it didn't turn out great as a song, but there's some ass-kicking riffs, man, that I know will really come [across] live."

Journey, Final Frontier Tour Dates 2026:

Feb. 28 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

March 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 4 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 5 - Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena

March 7 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 9 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

March 11 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 12 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 14 - Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

March 16 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 22 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 25 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 29 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 31 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

April 4 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 6 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 8 - Des Moines, IA @ CASEY’S CENTER

April 9 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

April 14 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 15 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

April 19 - Eugene, OR @ MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

April 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

April 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

May 16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 21 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

May 31 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

June 3 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

June 4 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

June 6 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

June 7 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

June 10 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

June 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17 - Evansville, IN @Ford Center

June 18 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

June 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 24 - Moline, IL @Vibrant Arena at the MARK

June 25 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 27 - Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

June 28 - Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

July 1 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center

July 2 - Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena