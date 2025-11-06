Journey Announces Massive 2026 North American Tour
Journey will hit the road hard in 2026.
They will embark on an extensive tour, billed as the Final Frontier Tour, starting on Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. From there, the band will travel all over North America, wrapping things up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 14.
"This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
"It's been an incredible ride," added Jonathan Cain, "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way."
Neal Schon's Set List Plans
In a recent interview with Rick Beato, Schon explained some of Journey's upcoming set list plans, which he's been discussing with Cain.
"This next tour, we're finally going to put in some rehearsal time," he shared. "I said, 'Man, we've got all of these great riffs — even if they're not hit songs – from albums we've done. [They're songs] nobody really knows, but the riffs are ass-kicking and they're meant to be played live. So I want to find a way to utilize all of the bits and pieces — not to play the whole song, because it didn't turn out great as a song, but there's some ass-kicking riffs, man, that I know will really come [across] live."
Journey, Final Frontier Tour Dates 2026:
Feb. 28 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
March 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 4 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 5 - Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena
March 7 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 9 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
March 11 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 12 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 14 - Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
March 16 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
March 22 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 25 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
March 29 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 31 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
April 4 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 6 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 8 - Des Moines, IA @ CASEY’S CENTER
April 9 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
April 14 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
April 15 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 19 - Eugene, OR @ MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA
April 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 22 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena
April 24 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
May 15 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
May 16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 21 - Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
May 31 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
June 3 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
June 4 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum
June 6 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
June 7 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
June 10 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
June 14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 17 - Evansville, IN @Ford Center
June 18 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 20 - Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
June 21 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
June 24 - Moline, IL @Vibrant Arena at the MARK
June 25 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 27 - Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena
June 28 - Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
July 1 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center
July 2 - Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
