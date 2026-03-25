For the Top 100 Albums of the '70s, the UCR staff combed through a decade's worth of records spanning dozens of genres — from pop, rock and jazz to soul, punk and metal.

The hundreds of records considered for the list, which could have easily doubled or tripled in size, represent the best LPs of a decade that some regard as the greatest period in recorded history. There are enough classic albums represented to back up that claim.

In many ways, the '70s were when popular music hit its groove. The list below of the 100 best albums from the decade features many of the greatest artists of the 20th century: Black Sabbath, the Clash, Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, and even heavyweight carryovers from the previous decade, such as the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones.

READ MORE: Top 50 Hard Rock Songs of the '70s

Many of the albums have long since established their place in history; just mentioning their titles reveals their lasting legacies: The Dark Side of the Moon, Songs in the Key of Life, Rumours, Born to Run. Some built their reputations over decades, becoming key inspirations for later classic albums. But they all share the ability to excite listeners, whether on a first listen or the hundredth.

These Top 100 Albums of the '70s are the best of the best. That's not to say personal favorites and established classics didn't make the final cut; the list below is only the start of one of the richest periods in music history.