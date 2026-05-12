Pearl Jam has announced their first concert since the 2025 departure of drummer Matt Cameron — but it's unclear who will be taking his place behind the kit.

The rockers will headline the third and final day of the 2026 Ohana festival, which is now in its 10th year. The festival — which launched in 2016 as a partnership between Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, band manager Mark Smith and Live Nation — will take place from Sept. 25 through 27 in Dana Point, California.

Vedder will pull double duty at this year's installment, headlining the first night with his Eddie Vedder & Friends band. Country star Tyler Childers will headline the festival's second day. Other acts include Mana, Billy Idol, Bad Religion, Sugar, Alabama Shakes, Jon Batiste, Fontaines D.C., Pixies and more.

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Ohana Festival 2026 Lineup

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When Did Matt Cameron Leave Pearl Jam?

Cameron announced his split from Pearl Jam in July 2025, ending his 27-year tenure with the group. He thanked the band in a statement "for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

In a separate statement, Pearl Jam praised Cameron as "a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music."

Pearl Jam Still Didn't Have a New Drummer as of Last Month

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready revealed in April that the band still hadn't found a replacement for Cameron.

"I'm ready to go out again whenever, you know, or start working on another record," he told American Songwriter. "We’ve just got to find a new drummer, you know? We don’t have one.”

McCready added: "We’re in the process of just talking about it, and figuring out what our next move is. … I don’t have anything concrete to tell you, because I don’t know right now. … We move very, very slowly, and then when something happens, we move quickly. So, right now, we’re kind of in our slow phase, like our Jurassic."

Pearl Jam released their most recent album, Dark Matter, in 2024.

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