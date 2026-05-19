Jason Bonham has expanded his Led Zeppelin Evening tour, adding a late summer leg to his 2026 schedule.

Bonham is already in the midst of a trek across North America, with an initial run of performances that started May 9 in Mobile, Alabama. This leg will continue through June 7 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at which point Bonham will take roughly two months off.

The new run of concerts begins Aug. 13 in Pocatello, Idaho and lasts through the end of summer. Bonham will take his show throughout much of America, including stops in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, Arizona, Ohio and New York. The tour leg concludes Sept. 6 in Bettendorf, Iowa. A full list of dates can be found below.

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Bonham previously promised that the performances on this tour will include a “set featuring the biggest radio hits Zeppelin ever wrote,” along with “fan-favorite deep cuts.”

Presale for the new tour stops begins May 20 at 10AM local time with general on sale starting the next day. Full details can be found at Bonham’s website.

Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening 2026 (New Dates in Bold)

May 19 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

May 21 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

May 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 24 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

May 27 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

May 29 - Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

May 30 - Baton Rouge, LA @ L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

May 31 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Jun 2 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theater

Jun 3 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall - Peace Center

Jun 5 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Jun 6 - Charles Town, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Jun 7 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

Aug 13 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug 15 - Shelton, WA @ Skookum Creek Events Center

Aug 16 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

Aug 18 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

Aug 20 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theater

Aug 21 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug 22 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center

Aug 23 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Aug 26 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Aug 28 - Hot Springs, AR @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

Aug 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel

Aug 30 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Sep 1 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Sep 2 - Canton, OH @ Stark County Fairgrounds

Sep 3 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

Sep 6 - Bittendorf, IA @ Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center