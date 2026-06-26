Ann Wilson will release a new album this summer, titled Consecrated Ground. It's set for release on Aug. 14.

It's her second studio collaboration with her band Tripsitter, and contains nine tracks. According to a press release, Consecrated Ground is a "fearless collection of songs that blends heavy rock, psychedelia, blues and raw emotional storytelling."

Ahead of the album's release, you can listen to its first single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back," below, as well as view a complete track listing.

Is Ann Wilson Currently on Tour?

Although Wilson is not presently touring in the traditional sense, she is hitting the road later this year to participate in events related to her upcoming documentary In My Voice, a trek that first launched earlier this year.

The film, which features home movies, photos and other never-before-seen clips from Wilson's personal archives, will be shown in various cities across the United States through early October. At each stop, Wilson and the film's director, Barb Hall, will hold at Q&A sessions.

READ MORE: The Most and Least-Played Song Live Off Every Heart Album

"I'm something more than just that singer you see standing up there with the mic," the Heart singer recently told Good Morning America. "I wanted them to know about my life, my kids, my husband, everything."

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter, 'Consecrated Ground' Track Listing:

1. "I Will Not Be Coming Back"

2. "Bone Pain"

3. "Me and Comanche"

4. "Hard Fought"

5. "Ruby Rose (Lady of the Night)"

6. "Hot Foot"

7. "Dissonance"

8. "Renaissance Kids"

9. "Reverse Chaos"