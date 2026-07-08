Rick Wakeman has already scheduled nearly 20 shows for early 2027, following the pending release of both a new album and his autobiography. He'll be backed on the Wizard of Prog: Ultimate Highlights Tour by the English Rock Ensemble.

"All tours are special, but this one is really very special," Wakeman said in an official statement. "I can't exactly tell you why, but trust me … it is!"

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an extended look at this summer's biggest rock tours. For more information and tickets, visit Wakeman's official site.

When Is Rick Wakeman's Next Tour?

Previous tours with the English Rock Ensemble, first formed by Wakeman in the mid-'70s, have focused on individual albums. Their upcoming dates will touch on highlights from throughout Wakeman's solo career and his legend-making tenure in Yes.

Singer Mollie Marriott, daughter of late Small Faces and Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott, joined Wakeman during sessions for his next LP. Return to the Red Planet is a sequel to 2020's The Red Planet and follows a 2025 solo piano project.

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“It's in total contrast to Melancholia," Wakeman told Prog, describing Return to the Red Planet as "a full-on, over-the-top prog album."

A release date hasn't yet been set for Return to the Red Planet. (Wakeman originally expected the album to arrive earlier this year.) One of the tracks is in tribute to David Bowie, with whom Wakeman worked on 1973's U.K. Top 5 hit "Life on Mars?"

Rick Wakeman was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Yes in 2017. (Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images) Rick Wakeman was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Yes in 2017. (Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images)

Wakeman's book, titled The Wizard of Prog: The Truth and Something Like the Truth, is due on Oct. 29. It's been described as "a story of musical genius with a taste for adventure, a delightful sense of the absurd and a winning gift for comedy."

In the meantime, Wakeman will be rejoined by son Oliver Wakeman for a series of holiday-themed shows. They just completed their first-ever tour together. Mollie Marriott will be the featured vocalist on this short December trek, as well.

Like his father, Oliver Wakeman was a member of Yes. He's touring separately behind From a Page, an LP featuring additional material from his 2008-11 tenure in the group. Those dates are also below.

Oliver Wakeman's UK and Europe 2026 From a Page Tour

11/​​4 – Totton, England @ Hanger Farm

11/6 – Leek, England @ Foxlowe Arts Centre

11/7 – Kinross, Scotland @ Green Hotel

11/8 – Settle, England @ Victoria Hall

11/13 – Lowdham, England @ Village Hall

11/21 – Sneek, Netherlands @ Bolwerk

11/22 – Weert, Netherlands @ De Bosuil

11/24 – Zwickau, Germany @ Liederbuch

11/25 – Wurzburg, Germany @ Keller Z87

11/26 – Metzingen, Germany @ Hirsch Glems

Rick Wakeman's A Hint of Xmas 2026 Tour

12/4 – Corn Exchange @ Devizes, UK

12/5 – Medina Theatre @ Newport, Isle of Wight, UK

12/6 – Guildhall @ Portsmouth, UK

12/9 – Regal Cinema @ Evesham, UK

12/11 – Opera House @ Buxton, UK

12/12 – The Stables @ Milton Keynes, UK

12/13 – Princess Theatre @ Hunstanton, UK

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Rick Wakeman's Wizard of Prog: Ultimate Highlights 2027 Tour

2/17 – Brighton Dome @ Brighton, UK

2/18 – Lighthouse @ Poole, UK

2/19 – Bristol Beacon @ Bristol, UK

2/21 – New Theatre @ Cardiff, UK

2/22 – Regent Theatre @ Ipswich, UK

2/24 – Opera House @ Manchester, UK

2/25 – Usher Hall @ Edinburgh, UK

2/26 – The Glasshouse @ Gateshead, UK

2/28 – City Hall @ Sheffield, UK

3/1 – Philharmonic Hall @ Liverpool, UK

3/3 – Leas Cliff Hall @ Folkestone, UK

3/4 – New Theatre @ Oxford, UK

3/5 – Cliffs Pavilion @ Southend, UK

3/7 – London Coliseum @ London, UK

3/8 – Symphony Hall @ Birmingham, UK

3/9 – The Hexagon @ Reading, UK

3/11 – Barbican Centre @ York, UK

3/12 – De Montfort Hall @ Leicester, UK

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED! Here's a sneak peek at more than 90 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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