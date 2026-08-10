Jethro Tull has added 17 new concerts dates since kicking off their massive tour in support of 2025's Curious Ruminant. See them in bold below.

They've been on the road since February, with a first round of stops that included Italy, Germany, Spain and Portugal. Most of the initial round of concerts were set for April and May. Their updated slate now takes Jethro Tull into next February, making more than a year on the road.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The latest dates are in bold. For more information or tickets, visit Jethro Tull's official website.

Where Is Jethro Tull Playing in 2026?

This tour is only the latest triumph in a surprise turnaround for a band that frontman Ian Anderson briefly retired in the early 2010s. "I think that, if we look back on it, it kind of came more or less to an end during the last 10 years or so," Anderson mused back then.

In retrospect, however, 2014's solo-released Thick as a Brick sequel Homo Erraticus ended up as "very much a band project album," Anderson admitted to UCR. By 2017, he'd officially changed his mind.

Frontman Ian Anderson eventually emerged as Jethro Tull's only remaining original member. (Pete Cronin / Redferns, Getty Images) Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull

Jethro Tull re-emerged with a new lineup – and a new lease on life. Late-era Jethro Tull bassist David Goodier and multi-instrumentalist John O'Hara have been with Anderson ever since, along with newer recruits like drummer Scott Hammond and guitarists Florian Opahle and Jack Clark.

The No. 25 hit Curious Ruminant became Jethro Tull's third consecutive Top 30 album in the U.K., following 2023's No. 17 RokFlote and 2022's No. 9 The Zealot Gene. Both The Zealot Gene and RokFlote reached the Billboard Top 40, too.

READ MORE: Top 10 Jethro Tull Songs

Jethro Tull's 2026-2027 Tour Dates

8/7 – Savonlinna, Finland @ Olavinlinna

8/9 – Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Talo

8/10 – Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

8/22 – Banska Bystrica, Slovakia @ Banskobystrický Amfiteater

8/23 – Budapest, Hungary @ Congress Hall

9/11 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Sava Centar

9/19 – Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina @ Tvrđava Kastel

10/11 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall

10/15 – Herning, Denmark @ MCH Herning Kongrescenter

10/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Gamle Scene

10/27 – Groningen, Netherlands @ MartiniPlaza

10/28 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ De Vereeniging

10/30 – Hoorn, Netherlands @ Schouwburg Het Park

10/31 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen

11/5 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/6 – Magdeburg, Germany @ GETEC Arena Magdeburg

11/8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kongresshaus

11/14 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PSM

11/20 – Bregenz, Austria @ Festspielhaus Bregenz

11/22 – Linz, Austria @ Brucknerhaus

11/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

11/27 – Poznan, Poland @ Sala Ziemi Poznan CongressCenter

11/28 – Warszawa, Poland @ Arena Ursynow

11/30 – Zabrze, Poland @ Dom Muzyki i Tanca

12/3 – Chelmsford, UK @ Chelmsford Cathedral

12/4 – Ely, UK @ Ely Cathedral

12/18 – Bonn, Germany @ Beethovenhalle

2/14/2027 – Nord de Palma District, Spain @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

2/16/2027 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Lope de Vega