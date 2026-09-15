Jason Bonham Extends Led Zeppelin Evening Tour
Jason Bonham has extended his Led Zeppelin Evening tour with a run of dates stretching into December.
Bonham has spent much of 2026 touring his Led Zeppelin Evening show around the world. In addition to spring and summer legs across the U.S., the drummer has also taken the concerts to Australia, New Zealand and Canada this year. "It’s such an honor for me to represent my family, my father and the music of Led Zeppelin," Bonham remarked earlier this year via an update on social media.
The newest run of shows will begin Nov, 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. From there, Bonham and his band will wind across much of the Midwest and Eastern United States. Stops include Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Pittsburg, Baltimore and Atlanta. The leg is scheduled to conclude Dec. 13 in Davie, Florida. A full list of shows can be found below.
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When the tour first started, Bonham promised shows would feature a “set featuring the biggest radio hits Zeppelin ever wrote,” along with “fan-favorite deep cuts.” True to his word, the performances have regularly included such classics as “Good Times Bad Times,” “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Roc and Roll,” alongside deeper album tracks from Led Zeppelin's vaunted catalog.
Tickets for all of the fall performances go on sale Sept. 16 at 10AM local venue time. Further details can be found here.
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening - 2026 Fall Tour Dates
Nov 11 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
Nov 12 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater
Nov 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Nov 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 16 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth
Nov 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie
Nov 22 - Pickering, ON @ The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort
Nov 24 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
Nov 25 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctor’s Theatre
Nov 27 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods
Nov 28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Nov 29 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium
Nov 30 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Dec 2 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
Dec 3 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Dec 5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
Dec 6 - Baltimore, MD @ The Paramount Baltimore
Dec 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
Dec 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
Dec 11 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Dec 13 - Davie, FL @ Hard Rock Live
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso