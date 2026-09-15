Jason Bonham has extended his Led Zeppelin Evening tour with a run of dates stretching into December.

Bonham has spent much of 2026 touring his Led Zeppelin Evening show around the world. In addition to spring and summer legs across the U.S., the drummer has also taken the concerts to Australia, New Zealand and Canada this year. "It’s such an honor for me to represent my family, my father and the music of Led Zeppelin," Bonham remarked earlier this year via an update on social media.

The newest run of shows will begin Nov, 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. From there, Bonham and his band will wind across much of the Midwest and Eastern United States. Stops include Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Pittsburg, Baltimore and Atlanta. The leg is scheduled to conclude Dec. 13 in Davie, Florida. A full list of shows can be found below.

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When the tour first started, Bonham promised shows would feature a “set featuring the biggest radio hits Zeppelin ever wrote,” along with “fan-favorite deep cuts.” True to his word, the performances have regularly included such classics as “Good Times Bad Times,” “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Roc and Roll,” alongside deeper album tracks from Led Zeppelin's vaunted catalog.

Tickets for all of the fall performances go on sale Sept. 16 at 10AM local venue time. Further details can be found here.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening - 2026 Fall Tour Dates

Nov 11 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

Nov 12 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

Nov 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Nov 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 16 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Nov 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth

Nov 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie

Nov 22 - Pickering, ON @ The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

Nov 24 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

Nov 25 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctor’s Theatre

Nov 27 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods

Nov 28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov 29 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Nov 30 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Dec 2 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Dec 3 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Dec 5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Dec 6 - Baltimore, MD @ The Paramount Baltimore

Dec 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

Dec 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Dec 11 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Dec 13 - Davie, FL @ Hard Rock Live